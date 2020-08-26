Woolroom Makes Luxurious All-Natural Bedding

If you've been having trouble sleeping lately, it might be that you are snuggling up in a bed of toxic petrochemicals. With most mattresses made of synthetic materials and swaddled in polyester bedding, many people are complaining about overheating, worsening allergies, and lack of restorative sleep.

Woolroom believes it can change that. The UK-based company makes bedding out of wool, which it says is a perfect natural and sustainable material for a comfortable night's sleep. The company says that studies have shown "wool bedding enables you to get 25% more deep, regenerative sleep when compared to other bedding types. This means more stage 4 and 5 sleep, which in turn means an increase in health and cell regeneration."

Despite its reputation for itchiness, finicky care, and excessive warmth, wool is incredibly good at regulating body temperature. It can also be washed at home and encased in soft materials, such as organic cotton, to avoid any itchiness.

Woolroom produces comforters in varying thicknesses, mattress toppers and protectors, pillows, and baby sleeping bags. All of the wool it uses comes from British farms that adhere to the Five Freedoms in the Animal Welfare Act, 2007. This means that the sheep are guaranteed "freedom from hunger and thirst; freedom from discomfort; freedom from pain, injury, and disease; freedom to express normal and natural behavior (e.g. accommodating for a chicken’s instinct to roost); and freedom from fear and distress" (via American Humane).

Furthermore, the wool is fully traceable, meaning you can find out the exact farm from which the filling comes, using a QR code that's printed on the products. Woolroom has two product lines, Deluxe and Luxury. The former is 100% machine washable, and the latter has 100% certified organic filling. All of the products have organic cotton covers, which strives to make a tiny dent in the one-quarter of the world's pesticides that are used for cotton crops alone.

Wool is a controversial material since some people dislike the fact that it comes from animals. But I'd argue it's the closest thing to a miracle fiber that exists, coming from domesticated animals who wouldn't exist if it weren't for the wool industry, and must be shorn regularly to stay healthy. Sheep can also be raised on rugged lands where other crops do not grow.

Wool has a unique crimped texture that makes it breathable, able to release and retain moisture. I wrote in an earlier post that this makes wool a "hygroscopic" fiber: "It is constantly reacting to the wearer's body temperature, cooling the body in warm temperatures and warming it in cool temperatures – the original 'smart' fabric, one might say."

Perhaps most importantly in this age of plastic saturation, wool is entirely natural and does not shed microplastic fibers when washed or discarded at the end of its life cycle. As scientists reveal the extent of global microplastic pollution, it's clear that we need to seek less harmful alternatives.

Woolroom comforter. Woolroom (used with permission)

I've been using a Woolroom bedding set for the past month and have grown to like it very much. (The company tells people to give it at least a week to feel the difference in the quality of their sleep.) Impressively, the comforter always feels like the right temperature, regardless of the actual temperature outside; I've kept it on my bed even when it was hot. Adjusting to the wool mattress topper took a bit longer, but mostly because it made the bed feel softer and fluffier then I was used to. It is much more breathable than my former synthetic topper (that was always beneath a pure cotton sheet), and I haven't felt any nighttime sweats pooling underneath me, as I did occasionally in the past.

My husband likes the wool pillow a lot, which has a similar firm consistency to a synthetic pillow, but because I'm a feather pillow fan, I ended up switching back to my old pillow after a week. But for anyone who's used to a firm, thicker pillow, I'd encourage them to try the Woolroom option.

Inside of wool-filled pillow. Woolroom (used with permission)

It's good to know that healthy, natural alternatives exist to the synthetic bedding that currently dominates the market. Woolroom is well worth checking out if you're unhappy with your current bedding or think your quality of sleep could improve.