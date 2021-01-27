15 Window Plants to Brighten Your Views

A window plant can be the next best thing to an outdoor garden, adding greenery to a space and freshening up your home. The best window for a plant depends on how much light it needs, with directly north-facing windows providing the least amount of sunlight, and south-facing windows providing the most. The distance you place your plant from the window will also impact its sun absorption, meaning that plants preferring indirect sunlight will need more distance from south-facing windows than a window that faces other directions. Below you'll find 15 plants perfect for window gardens, as well as more information on which window locations are ideal for different plants.

1 of 15 Golden Pothos (Epipremnum Aureum)

Wachirawit Iemlerkchai | Getty Images Pothos is also known as the Devil's Ivy, in reference to how hard the plant is to kill. Native to Polynesia, it is now wild in many countries with tropical environments, growing along forest floors and tree trunks utilizing an aerial root system. The golden pothos species features variegated leaves of green and yellow, with the level of variegation increasing with the amount of sunlight exposure the plant receives. This plant is toxic to people, as well as cats and dogs. Plant Care Tips Light: Bright, indirect light. No direct sun. Tolerates shade.

Bright, indirect light. No direct sun. Tolerates shade. Water: Water when top 1" of soil has dried. Yellow leaves indicate overwatering.

Water when top 1" of soil has dried. Yellow leaves indicate overwatering. Soil: Well-draining potting mix.

2 of 15 Aloe Vera (Aloe barbadensis)

Emilija Manevska | Getty Images Aloe vera has long been cultivated for agricultural and medicinal uses because of its moisturizing, anti-aging, and anti-inflammatory properties. The plant has been studied in treatment of dry skin associated with occupational exposure, and shown to improve the skin integrity and decrease the appearance of fine wrinkles. It's also grown for decorative purposes, now a popular houseplant far from its native environment, the Arabian peninsula. Plant Care Tips Light: Bright, indirect light. Western or southern window ideal.

Bright, indirect light. Western or southern window ideal. Water: Water thoroughly when top 1/3 of potting mix is dry.

Water thoroughly when top 1/3 of potting mix is dry. Soil: Well-draining mix for cacti and succulents.

3 of 15 Hibiscus (Hibiscus rosa-sinensis) MediaCloud | Getty Images This popular flowering houseplant is known for its large, vibrant blooms, and is native to warm, temperate, tropical and subtropical parts of the world. Hibiscus flowers can vary widely in color, from white to pink, orange, red, yellow, or purple. The trumpet-shaped blooms are more likely to flourish away from cold drafts in the home and with the addition of fluorescent lights in winter months. Plant Care Tips Light: Likes bright light. Southern or western window ideal.

Likes bright light. Southern or western window ideal. Water: Water weekly, draining any excess water from planter half an hour after watering.

Water weekly, draining any excess water from planter half an hour after watering. Soil: Organic, rich, well-draining. Likes potassium.

4 of 15 Hens and Chicks (Echeveria elegans) fotojv | Getty Images Native to southern Europe and northern Africa, hens and chicks thrive in rock and container gardens, growing close to the ground with leaves formed around each other in a rosette shape. The "hen" is the main, or mother, plant, and the "chicks" are the offspring that grow nearby. Plant Care Tips Light: Needs several hours of bright light each day. South-facing window ideal.

Needs several hours of bright light each day. South-facing window ideal. Water: Avoid overwatering. These plants are drought tolerant.

Avoid overwatering. These plants are drought tolerant. Soil: Well-draining, coarse. Cactus or succulent potting blends should work well.

5 of 15 Papyrus (Cyperus papyrus)

Michael Pieracci | Getty Images Also known as umbrella grass or nile grass, papyrus is native to Africa, and is an herbaceous perennial that often grows in shallow water, forming tall stands of reeds. Fond of swampy, tropical, conditions, the plant is now considered invasive in Florida, and care should be taken if you move it outdoors in areas that don't have a winter freeze. Plant Care Tips Light: Bright sun from a south-facing window.

Bright sun from a south-facing window. Water: Likes wet roots. Can submerge base of planter.

Likes wet roots. Can submerge base of planter. Soil: Rich, fertile mix.

6 of 15 Croton (Codiaeum variegatum)

RobertPetrovic | Getty Images Native to Indonesia, Malaysia, Australia, and islands in the western Pacific Ocean, the Croton plant is known for its vibrant foliage, and typically grows in open forests and scrub. The tropical evergreen has thick, shiny, variegated leaves, and is often found in hedgerows and patio planters in its native habitats. Croton leaves are toxic to people and pets. Plant Care Tips Light: South, east, or west-facing windows will work.

South, east, or west-facing windows will work. Water: Keep soil evenly moist, allow top to dry between waterings. Likes misting.

Keep soil evenly moist, allow top to dry between waterings. Likes misting. Soil: Well-draining potting mix.

7 of 15 String of Pearls (Senecio rowleyanus) Firdausiah Mamat | Getty Images A quick-growing and cascading perennial succulent, the string of pearls plant is native to drier parts of Africa, and as a result is sensitive to over-watering. In the wild, the plant grows in the shade of other plants and rocks, its pea-shaped leaves avoiding direct sunlight. Its trailing stems can grow to be 2-3 feet in length and are featured well in hanging planters. This plant is somewhat poisonous and should be kept from pets and children. Plant Care Tips Light: Full to part sun. Can scorch in extreme sun.

Full to part sun. Can scorch in extreme sun. Water: Once every other week. Allow soil to dry.

Once every other week. Allow soil to dry. Soil: Well-draining succulent or cacti mix.

8 of 15 Thimble Cactus (Mammillaria gracilis fragilis)

asiantiger247 | Getty Images Native to central Mexico, this compact cactus produces light yellow or white flowers in spring and summer, and features delicate spines surrounding each stumpy stem in attractive, symmetrical patterns. Like most cacti, this plant is drought tolerant and can withstand extreme heat. Make any gradual adjustments to the thimble cactus' placement in your home. Plant Care Tips Light: Needs bright sunlight at least 6 hours a day.

Needs bright sunlight at least 6 hours a day. Water: Water infrequently and don't overwater.

Water infrequently and don't overwater. Soil: Well draining, with rocks and/or pumice.



9 of 15 Amazonian Elephant's Ear (Alocasia amazonica)

Akchamczuk | Getty Images A fairly popular ornamental houseplant, the Amazonian elephant's ear has striking, dark green leaves with brightly contrasting ribs and margins. Tropical plants native to southeast Asia, this variety of elephant's ear is also called African mask and enjoys heat, moisture, and humidity. These plants are toxic and should be kept away from pets and children. Plant Care Tips Light: Bright, indirect light. Can tolerate part shade.

Bright, indirect light. Can tolerate part shade. Water: Keep soil moist. Water in the AM.

Keep soil moist. Water in the AM. Soil: Well-draining and well-aerated.

10 of 15 African Milk Bush (Euphorbia trigona)

NataGolubnycha | Getty Images Also known as the cathedral cactus, African milk plants are native to central Africa. These succulents can grow quite tall with a relatively shallow root system, meaning that planting them in a heavier container might be wise to keep them from toppling over. Otherwise, pruning the top, or using staking, may be required. This plant is toxic and should not be kept in homes with children or pets. Plant Care Tips Light: Bright, indirect light. South-facing window.

Bright, indirect light. South-facing window. Water: Allow soil to dry between waterings. Drought tolerant.

Allow soil to dry between waterings. Drought tolerant. Soil: Well-draining, sandy.



11 of 15 Chinese Money Plant (Pilea peperomioides)

Pink-Orange-Photography | Getty Images Native to Yunnan and Sichuan provinces in southern China, the Chinese money plant is a species of flowering plant in the nettle family. The evergreen perennial has round, glossy, dark green leaves that can grow to be up to 4 inches in diameter. This plant can also be propagated from sprouts on the base of the parent plant or rhizomes underneath the soil. Plant Care Tips Light: Medium indirect light. East or west window.

Medium indirect light. East or west window. Water: Water when top 1" of soil dry. Will need water more frequently in brighter light.

Water when top 1" of soil dry. Will need water more frequently in brighter light. Soil: Well-draining organic potting mix.

12 of 15 Venus Fly Trap (Dionaea muscipula)

Deanna Kelly | Getty Images These small perennial herbs are some of the most recognizable plants in the country. Native to wetlands on the eastern coast of the United States, Venus fly traps are carnivorous, feeding on beetles, spiders and other crawling arthropods. While currently commonly cultivated as an indoor plant, the Venus fly trap's native range has declined considerably in the 50 years, and the plant is under consideration for endangered species status in the United States.﻿﻿﻿﻿ Plant Care Tips Light: Bright, indirect light.

Bright, indirect light. Water: Soak soil and allow to dry halfway down pot before re-watering.

Soak soil and allow to dry halfway down pot before re-watering. Soil : Highly acidic, loamy, sandy.

: Highly acidic, loamy, sandy. Special considerations: This plant needs insects, not traditional fertilizer.

13 of 15 Rosemary (Salvia rosmarinus)

Aravis | Getty Images Native to the Mediterranean, this woody, perennial herb thrives in window gardens that mimic the conditions of its ideal environment: sunny and arid. Avoid keeping this plant in a bathroom or other humid environment, and trim the stems back when it threatens to overwhelm its container's size. The leaves can be used in an endless number of recipes, or stored in sachets or glass jars around the house to release a delightful scent. Plant Care Tips Light: Bright sun. Can take direct light.

Bright sun. Can take direct light. Water: Keep soil slightly dry.

Keep soil slightly dry. Soil: Well-draining sandy mix.

14 of 15 Goldfish Plant (Columnea gloriosa)

weisschr | Getty Images Native to Central and South America, goldfish plants get their names from the shape and color of their vibrant blooms. These plants thrive in containers and bright windowsills from which they can cascade downward, and live around ten years indoors when repotted occasionally. Plant Care Tips Light: Medium, indirect light. East-facing window.

Medium, indirect light. East-facing window. Water: Water generously in summer and cut back in winter but keep soil lightly moist.

Water generously in summer and cut back in winter but keep soil lightly moist. Soil: Coarse, well-draining mix.

15 of 15 Urn Plant (Aechmea fasciata) 3283197d_273 | Getty Images Also known as the silver vase plant, this flowering plant in the Bromeliad family is native to Brazil. In its rainforest habitat, the plant's leaves funnel water to its urn-like center, which should be kept full of water indoors. Brown leaf tips are a sign the urn plant is too dry. This plant is not considered toxic but take care as it contains substances that can irritate the skin. Plant Care Tips Light: Bright light. Morning sun ideal. East-facing window.

Bright light. Morning sun ideal. East-facing window. Water: Keep urn full and change water weekly. Keep soil moist but not damp.

Keep urn full and change water weekly. Keep soil moist but not damp. Soil: Well-draining orchid mix.