Why I Use Oil on My Skin and Hair

Barima, my paternal grandmother, had a well-oiled morning routine. Before her bath, she would slather on thick, pure coconut oil on her body. After her shower, she would oil her beautiful curly uncolored black hair, which had just a few strands of white, with the same perfumed oil she had used for decades. She'd then comb her oiled hair into a tight bun, held together with double pins and bobby pins. As the years went by, the bun was replaced by a girly pigtail, which bobbed below her shoulders, saturated with oil.



Oil has been an inescapable part of my life in India. Since childhood, food has been cooked in plant-based oil, be it sunflower seed, groundnut, sesame seed, coconut, olive, or mustard seed oil, depending on what was being whipped up in the scullery that day. Every weekend or so, someone or the other at home got a head massage or a champi with their preferred oil. If not, they decamped to a masseuse for a "maalish" or oil massage, with coconut oil or a specially concocted herbal oil to knead out aches and pains. From babies to grandmas, oil has been greasing, soothing, and fueling our bodies for centuries.



But it’s only a few years ago that I started reapplying oil once again on my face (with caution), on my hair (occasionally), and on my body (liberally)—a habit which I had given up after my childhood. Mainly, to simplify and bring consistency to my beauty routine.



Oils like olive oil, sunflower seed oil, coconut oil, and jojoba oil come with a host of benefits when applied topically. Over the years, I’ve tried and tested oils that have worked beautifully on my skin and hair. Sharing a few of my favorite oils that have helped me embrace a no-fuss beauty regimen.

