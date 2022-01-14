Who Needs Toothpaste Tubes When You Can Use Plastic-Free Tablets?

We know that having clean teeth is a very good thing. One might even say it's a crucial thing for oral health and comfort. But until recently, that meant relying on toothpaste tubes—single-use tubes made from layers of plastic and aluminum that are impossible to recycle—to keep one's teeth clean.

Approximately 1.5 billion toothpaste tubes are discarded annually. Most of these end up in landfill, but many wash out to the oceans, too. While this form of plastic waste is certainly more justifiable than others (we do not want you to forgo daily teeth-brushing!), an even better scenario is to find toothpaste alternatives that don't generate so much plastic waste in the first place. And happily, these do exist.

One such example is Huppy Toothpaste Tablets, which are sold on Free the Ocean's online store. You bite down, chew till it turns to paste, then scrub with a wet toothbrush. You get all the same foam, cleansing power, and pepperminty-fresh taste that liquid toothpaste provides—and a minuscule fraction of the waste.

Free the Ocean tells Treehugger that toothpaste tablets are an "alternative that naturally whitens, freshens breath, remineralizes enamel, and reduces sensitivity." This particular brand is non-chalky (unlike other tablets) and is made in the United States with natural, vegan, and non-GMO ingredients. The tablets come in a handy tin that's perfect for both travel and home (it's important to keep tablets dry), and refills are packaged in a compostable pouch.

Mimi Ausland, co-founder of Free the Ocean, says her friends and family have discovered the wonders of toothpaste tablets. "Those who have made the switch are loving them! Regardless of why you’re making the switch, you’ll be so glad you did because they simply leave your mouth feeling cleaner. No mess afterward, and no plastic!"

Customer reviews are glowing on the FTO website, echoing Ausland's experience. Luna describes them as "really the best toothpaste I have ever tried. I love the container, that I'm creating no waste, and that you can purchase affordable refills." Khaley says, "I'll never buy traditional toothpaste again." Another reviewer expresses surprise at liking the tabs so much. Becky adds, "These little tablets work wonders on your teeth! Highly recommend."

It does take some getting used to, biting and chewing ahead of brushing, but it's a small price to pay for a greener oral hygiene routine. Give it a try before you brush it off!

Order Huppy Toothpaste Tablets from From the Ocean's store.

