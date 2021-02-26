What Is Colloidal Oatmeal? Natural Skin Care at Home

Colloidal oatmeal is ordinary household oatmeal that has been pulverized into a fine powder. 'Colloidal' refers to the process in which one substance breaks down into smaller particles, or colloids, as it turns into another substance. In fact, the five types of colloidal mixtures are foams, aerosols, emulsions, sols (liquids), and gels. In the case of colloidal oatmeal, the final product most closely resembles an emulsified state.

Oatmeal has been used a natural remedy for centuries. Oats contain natural cleansers called saponins that can wash away oils and dirt; these compounds act as both exfoliants and emollients to scrub and rejuvenate skin. Environmentally speaking, this is a healthy, cost-effective alternative to many beauty products on the market today. The soothing and moisturizing qualities of oatmeal have made it a reliable go-to solution for a host of skin issues. Plus, it is gentle enough for regular use on your face and body in your skincare routine.

What Is Colloidal Oatmeal?

Colloidal oatmeal starts with rolled oats, the ones we typically eat for a warm breakfast, that have been put through a blender or grinder. (In case you're wondering, yes, colloidal oatmeal is technically edible, but it definitely won't be palatable.) Its most common uses are as a facial mask or paste or for an oatmeal 'milk' bath. If used as a mask, the oatmeal can be applied directly to the skin, on its own, or in combination with other natural ingredients. When applying the mix to your skin, it should feel smooth, with relatively few granules or grainy bits.

Oatmeal Allergy Oats, without any other added ingredients, are relatively gentle for all skin types, but store-bought versions may irritate sensitive skin. If you notice redness, dryness, bumps, or rashes, you may have an allergy. Discontinue use and wash the area thoroughly with soap and warm water.

Benefits

While everyone's skin responds differently, people tend to react well when certain natural remedies (like colloidal oatmeal) are applied, and they are more likely to have mixed reactions when using over-the-counter products that contain harmful chemicals, scents, or dyes. Skin conditions, such as dryness, eczema, and rosacea can benefit from the healing properties of oats. There are natural anti-oxidant and anti-inflammatory properties in colloidal oatmeal, as well; one study shows that using a skin protectant lotion with this ingredient can provide dermatological benefits. Removing layers of dead skin cells with a natural remedy can allow healthier, new growth to happen.

How To Make Colloidal Oatmeal

While there are plenty of colloidal oatmeal products in most health and beauty aisles, you can reap the benefits of a fun DIY project and make your own.

Step One

Start by gathering the necessary supplies for your homemade colloidal oatmeal. You'll need a blender or grinder, measuring cup, and a package of oatmeal. You can use any kind of oatmeal but whole grain, rolled oats are best. Start out with an oatmeal that contains as many of its original nutrients as possible; don't choose instant oats or anything with added flavors. For a one-time application for one individual, 1 cup of oatmeal should suffice. Grind or blend the dry oatmeal for several minutes until it looks and feels like a silky powder. You can't overdo this process so just keep going if you think there are still too many lumps in the mixture.

Step Two

If you're making colloidal oatmeal for a facial, you'll want more of a paste-like outcome. Take your ground oats and add water to the dry oatmeal powder to begin making your paste. When the two mix, you should see a creamy solution. It shouldn't have too much liquid or be too flaky to rub into skin. If either of those are the case, start over and continue mixing for a few more minutes. Remember to test the paste on a small area first before adding the entire contents.

Do not store colloidal oatmeal once water has been added; there's a risk of bacteria. Instead, make enough for just one application.

Step Three

Once you've found the right level of smoothness for your mixture, you're ready to apply it to your skin. You can apply it as is or experiment with other natural additives such as honey, apple cider vinegar, essential oils, or yogurt. Remember to do your research before adding the other ingredients. Though they are wonderful and highly beneficial for the body, they may have different affects on oily, dry, sensitive, or combination skin.

Homemade Oatmeal Bath

If you plan to use your colloidal oatmeal in a bath, you'll want to do a test run to make sure you have the right consistency. When you mix it with water, it should look like a milky liquid. Don't be afraid to experiment with the water-to-oatmeal ratio; you can always grind more.

Step One

Like the steps listed above, the same goes for an oatmeal bath. Gather your grinder or blender, and about a cup of oats, and blend into a fine powder.

Step Two

Fill your bath. The temperature of the water should be warm, not hot, to ensure the oatmeal does't clump or stick together. If the water is too hot, your colloidal oatmeal will turn into a mushy soup. A standard tub holds about 42 gallons of water so a good rule of thumb is using about 1 cup of oatmeal per 20 gallons of water.

Step Three

Sprinkle in your fine powder and prepare. Be sure to add the powder directly under the faucet where the water can mix it into the rest of the bath as it fills the tub. The water should be a nice light-brownish color. Add other finishing touches like rose water or lavender oil for a beautifully scented soak, if you'd like. Now, all you have to do is get in and relax. Ten to 15 minutes should be plenty of time to reap all of the benefits of your hard-earned efforts.