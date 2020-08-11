We Should All Be Using Reusable Masks

The world is a very different place today than it was a year ago. Thanks to the coronavirus, people are now strongly urged or required to wear masks in many enclosed public spaces in the United States and Canada, while governments and public health officials hope that such measures (along with proper hand hygiene and extensive sanitization) will slow transmission rates and get the pandemic under control.

This has led to a flurry of purchasing. All of a sudden we are the owners of masks – masks in our purses, diaper bags, pockets, gym bags. They're hanging from rearview mirrors and coat racks. They're in every garbage can, and around them, too. I've seen them lying flattened on sidewalks, beside public benches, and even on the beach and in the usually-pristine waters of Lake Huron where I live. They're everywhere, and the mask-wearing mandates are still brand new. Imagine what it will be like in a year or two.

Anti-plastic activist group Break Free From Plastic (BFFP) says that if everyone in the world wore a disposable mask every day for a year, there would be 3 trillion dirty masks to deal with afterward. And because disposable masks are made from dense thermoplastics that cannot be recycled and do not biodegrade fully when discarded (they're expected to last 450 years), that adds significant quantities of plastic waste to the mountains of plastic waste that are already suffocating the planet. The polypropylene nanoparticles contained in the masks' material are also a threat to wildlife that may ingest them.

What's the Solution? Wear Reusable Masks.

This is the focal point of a new campaign by members of the European Plastics & Health Task Force, together with Break Free From Plastic. Its goal is to "encourage the general public to wear reusable masks, and wash their hands with soap and water, during the COVID-19 pandemic, in order to protect people and the planet." Continuing to throw away disposable masks at the current rate is simply not a feasible option from an environmental perspective.

Nor should disposable gloves be used in an attempt to promote public safety. Not only are they wasteful, but "they are often the source of cross-contamination and contribute to a false sense of security." Washing one's hands is a far better (and greener) solution.

Cloth masks are just as effective as disposable masks and are condoned by both the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the World Health Organization, particularly when used together with social distancing and good hand-washing routines. The campaign encourages people to wash hands before and after putting on a mask. Masks must be washed regularly with soap or detergent and can be sanitized by boiling for 10 minutes. Clean, dry masks should be stored in a clean place (i.e. envelope) until ready to use.

How to use and wash a cloth mask. Break Free From Plastic (used with permission)