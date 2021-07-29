VELLO Introduces the First Folding Gravel Bike

When I was at a big bike show a few years ago, I spent some time in a booth marketing gravel bikes. I had never heard of them before, and they looked like regular bikes to me. But the reps—kids who looked like older sk8trs, sitting on even older ratty sofas—extolled the virtues of hardier bikes that could go anywhere, off-road, commuting, or road biking. Adam Kavanaugh of The Bike Exchange describes them:

"Gravel bikes, sometimes also referred to as adventure bikes, are essentially road bikes designed to tackle a variety of surfaces, carry additional gear and are suitable for all-day riding on roads less traveled. They are made to be more durable and robust than a standard road bike, along with having an increased gear range and space for far wider tires."

Vello

Now, Austrian bike company VELLO introduced what it calls the first foldable gravel bike, which it says combines the flexibility of a folding bike with riding performance for off-road use.

"So far, the VELLO had mainly been intended for the urban commuter. The VELLO Gravel opens up a whole new range of applications: foldable to pack in the car or train to access gravel routes, then unfolded for endurance sport. As a gravel bike for everyday use, it has the intakes on the frame for a front and rear rack, matching bags, and other accessories."

Vello

Vello folding bikes have been around for a few years, with its interesting patented design by Valentin Vodev, who lists all our favorite reasons for liking folding bikes: the urban challenges of switching between bike riding and public transportation, and not worrying about theft because you can carry it with you. (I used to check my Strida folding bike like a stroller.)

The company has an admirable mission statement that captures the zeitgeist:

"VELLO positions itself as a driving force behind the megatrend between connectivity and micromobility, with the goal of revolutionizing the bicycle industry and offering people an environmentally friendly alternative to fossil-based means of transportation."

Vello

The original titanium VELLO bike is 21.8 pounds (9.9 kg) which is incredibly light, and easy to carry up to apartments or offices. The folding mechanism is fast; the frame stays square and the wheels fold down in seconds. The gravel version is a little heavier at 26.2 pounds (11.9 kg) which is probably going into the molybdenum-steel frame.

Vello

It's actually hard to tell what the difference is between the gravel version of the bike and the regular one. Treehugger reached out to the company for comments and has not heard back. We're writing about it because it is such an interesting design. Reviewers say the folding takes a bit of practice, but that's not unusual. They also noted that "despite its small size, the bike is extremely safe and stable. At times you even forget that you are sitting on a folding bike."

Zehus drive on Vello e-bike. Vello

The VELLO is also available with a zeHus electric drive, which is similar to the Copenhagen Wheel, integrating a 250-watt motor and batteries into the rear hub. This even has regenerative braking; when you pedal backward, the motor brake is activated and the batteries are charged.

There's a bit more information on the VELLO website. Don't choke on the $2,719 price—it is hand-crafted in Vienna.