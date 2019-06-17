An urbanist's question: Where is the best place to have a parade?

Lloyd Alter
Lloyd Alter lloydalter
June 17, 2019
Parade Route
via Toronto Raptors

Do you plan it where there is lots of room, or do you put it where there is good transit accessibility?

Urban thinker Matthew Blackett raises some interesting questions about the upcoming victory parade for the Toronto Raptors. Unlike, say, the Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade which is accessible by public transit, the organizers here have chosen a route which, Blackett notes, starts far away from Toronto's subway system.

As many as two million people are expected to show up, and many will probably drive because the parade starts at the site of the Canadian National Exhibition (CNE) which is mostly parking lots at this time of year. But it's not nearly enough.

It is an interesting challenge for urbanists; at the bottom part of the parade, on Lake Shore Boulevard, the road is wide and there is a lot of room for people, but it is going to be impossible for many to get there; the roads are already jammed.

And, of course, drivers are complaining about traffic disruption.

I had no idea that Toronto had a "victory parade" tradition, especially since we last won the Stanley Cup in 1967 and the World Series in 1993. Every city should have a party every now and again, but should be able to get to it without a car.

