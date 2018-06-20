People who walk and bike in Toronto are fed up

A recent cluster of deaths has people getting angry and taking action.

There is a ghost ride this evening for Dalia, who was killed last week while riding in a bike lane. Eighteen pedestrians and 4 cyclists have been killed this year, and almost a hundred since the Mayor, John Tory, declared that Toronto was working toward Vision Zero.

Now, in advance of the upcoming Toronto municipal elections, there is a new campaign #BuildTheVisionTO: Safe and Active Streets for All, a set of 15 municipal election priorities for building streets where people of all ages and abilities can get around actively, sustainably and safely.

Build the Vision TO cover/Public Domain Build the Vision TO cover/Public Domain

“For too long our streets in Toronto have been measured using one priority- the movement of cars. We must break free of this thinking. Our streets belong to all of us, no matter your age, ability or socioeconomic status, they should be safe and active places that improve our quality of life, not places where lives are taken away.” Amanda O’Rourke, Executive Director, 8 80 Cities says in their press release.

The Mayor just came up with a few bucks to advance Vision Zero, but it's little compared to the $1 billion he is spending to keep an elevated expressway and the multi-billions to build a one-stop subway because the late Rob Ford hated surface transport. (And his brother Doug just won the election to lead the Province! We will have imaginary subways everywhere!)

RT Turning point? Mayor @JohnTory “I would rule nothing out from that entire list.” Road safety advocates issue 15-point plan, say issue is at ‘a crisis point’ in Toronto. City-wide #minimumGRID now! — G_Penalosa (@Penalosa_G) June 20, 2018

The demands are not unreasonable, and the Mayor has not been totally dismissive. But he is just one vote on a Council full of suburban drivists who really hate bikes and don't like reduced speed limits. Their comments from a recent debate on bike lanes are included here. These are the people who get elected again and again, no matter how inane they are.

Coun. Shiner on road safety: “Unless people are more cautious around this city, there is no amount of money we can throw at it that will fix the problem.” — Matt Elliott (@GraphicMatt) June 19, 2018

The most significant demands are that the speed limits be reduced across the city, a safe and connected network of bike routes be installed, that right turns on red lights be banned (like they are in New York City and Montreal) and that red light cameras and photo radar be installed all over the city.

Deputy Mayor Minnan-Wong, who sure is back: “I think the other piece is personal responsibility … I think there’s some frustration when it’s felt that certain road users don’t have that same responsibility.” — Matt Elliott (@GraphicMatt) June 19, 2018

After the Chief Medical Officer, Dr. David McKeown suggested that lives could be saved by reducing speed limits a few years ago, then-Councillor and now Premier Doug Ford asked, "Why does he still have a job?" and suggested he be fired. Current Deputy Mayor Minnan-Wong suggested that he should either apply to become head of transportation or "He should stick to his knitting." This is the level of understanding about speed limits and safety, and these are the people who now run the Province and the City, which is why nothing will ever happen.

“We all have responsibility for road safety,” says Councillor Minnan-Wong. Adds “street festivals” won’t solve anything. — Samantha Beattie (@Samantha_KB) June 19, 2018

"Street Festivals" is probably referring to the last recommendation, that "Open Streets" be expanded. It is a program we have covered on TreeHugger, where the streets are closed to cars on Sunday mornings. However, Minnan-Wong doesn't like marathons or bike rides either because it is so hard for drivers to get around on early Sunday mornings.

Councillor Thompson says he’s seen a cyclist riding dangerously down the middle of Bay Street and drivers doing “all sorts of crazy things.” He wants more education and public safety announcements on road safety. — Samantha Beattie (@Samantha_KB) June 19, 2018

TCAT, in partnership with 8 80 Cities, Cycle Toronto, Friends and Families for Safe Streets, and Walk Toronto, have presented a list of reasonable priority actions that could save lives and make the city better for everyone. They are surveying candidates in the upcoming election. Will it make any difference? Or will Doug Ford just use his new (and almost unlimited when it comes to regulating cities) powers to shut it all down? Hang on, because this is going to be a bumpy ride.