Mobile greenhouse office and garden aims for urban regeneration

The notion of urban renewal is a big one in many simultaneously aging and growing cities -- how can we make them more livable, enjoyable and sustainable in the long run and on a larger scale? Tackling the issue of how to regenerate the urban landscape, while providing citizens a way to more intimately interact with their surroundings, Spanish design firm Enorme Studio created this mobile, solar-powered office that doubles as urban garden and furniture, rolled all into one.

© Luis Alda © Luis Alda

© Luis Alda © Luis Alda

Done in collaboration with MINI and seen over at Designboom, Mountain on the Moon is seen as a miniature hub in Madrid where people can gather to work, play and sit, or even charge their devices using renewable power. The designers say:

Every day we are all more aware of the need to improve our habits and the collective conscience about our environment, but nevertheless our cities, giant and immeasurable, are many times far from reflecting this paradigm shift. It is urgent that citizens contribute together with different agents such as designers, public institutions, brands ... and begin to rethink collectively new imaginaries for our cities, which are capable of regenerating the urban landscape in a cohesive way with people and their environment. ... [Mountain on the Moon] will be a new habitable and efficient equipment that will try to solve the most pressing challenges in urban life.

Like a metaphorical mountain, the triangular structure consists of moveable pieces, the main one being a glass-lined, greenhouse-like structure that holds a communal workspace, flanked by mini-garden terraces on wheels that can be rolled out of the way, or used as seating with a higher vantage point.

© Luis Alda © Luis Alda

We like how these mobile components allow for flexible configurations; perhaps the 'sides' of the mountain could be combined together to form spectator seating for some outdoor theatre, for instance. Once moved out of the way, the greenhouse's interior gets more daylight and exposure.

© Luis Alda © Luis Alda

© Luis Alda © Luis Alda

© Luis Alda © Luis Alda

© Luis Alda © Luis Alda

The notion that this installation can be shared with the greater urban good is emphasized with the ports that allow people to charge their devices for free -- using solar power or even energy harvested from people's movements.

© Luis Alda © Luis Alda

The project hopes to become a dynamic meeting place for workshops welcoming designers and other stakeholders who are interested in exploring ideas for urban regeneration. Aiming for a more creative use of the urban space that combines portability with versatile communality, this project offers a glimpse into how our urban spaces might be used in the future. More over at Enorme Studio.