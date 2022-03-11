Activist Group 'Tyre Extinguishers' Are Deflating British SUVs With Beans

The United Kingdom has been a hotbed of quasi-spontaneous groups that don't kid around when it comes to climate action, with Extinction Rebellion blocking bridges and Insulate Britain gluing themselves to roads. Now there's a new kid on the block—Tyre Extinguishers. It is taking up a cause dear to this Treehugger's heart: driving SUVs out of cities.

On the night of March 7, the activist group "disarmed" SUVs in London, Brighton, Bristol, Cambridge, Sheffield, Liverpool, and Edinburgh by deflating their tires, or tyres as they are spelled in Britain. Spokesperson Marion Walker said in a press release:

“Governments and politicians have failed to protect us from these massive unnecessary vehicles. SUVs are a climate disaster, they cause air pollution and are dangerous for other road users. Everyone hates them, apart from the people who drive them. Politely asking for climate action, clean air and safer streets has failed. It’s time for action."

The group lists the reasons it wants to get rid of SUVs and they are not any different from those we talk about in North America when we complain about light trucks, the regulator's term for pickup trucks and SUVs.

They cause air pollution because of their increased fuel consumption and weight.

They are a climate disaster. "If SUV drivers were a country, they would be the seventh-largest polluting country in the world."

They are dangerous, much more likely to kill compared to normal cars. They note: "Psychological studies have shown SUV drivers take more risks, putting other road users and pedestrians in danger." And that is not even taking into account that British SUVs don't even look like SUVs, because they have to meet the Euro-NCAP safety standards and not kill everyone on impact. There are no walls of metal like North American pickup trucks and Escalades have. The group even has to post a page titled "How To Spot an SUV" because most of them look almost petite and demure by North American standards.

And then there's my favorite: SUVs are unnecessary. "Three-quarters of these ‘off-road’ vehicles are sold to people living in towns and cities. They exist purely for the vanity of their owners, who see them as a status symbol. For the sake of this vanity and conspicuous consumption, climate change is made worse, we breathe in polluted air, and more people die in accidents. This is unacceptable."

After you have figured out how to spot an SUV, you can follow the instructions on how to deflate the tires. They are not mean like some people and actually cut off the whole valve, but just take off the cap. Don't sit there and deflate it manually; that takes time. Instead: "Drop a small bean (we like green lentils, but you can experiment with couscous, bits of gravel, etc) inside the valve cap. Replace the cap, screwing it on with a few turns until you hear air hissing out. Even if it’s only hissing out a little bit, that’s enough - it will deflate slowly. The whole process should take about 10 seconds."

Tyre Extinguishers

They also want you to print the leaflet and leave it under the windshield wipers, explaining your actions. Then tell the press!

The reaction has been ... mixed. The conservative Telegraph Newspaper titles its coverage "Climate activists use couscous as a weapon in bizarre war on ‘Chelsea tractors’" while Graeme Hayes of Ashton University and Oscar Berglund of the University of Bristol write an interesting article in The Conversation calling the Tyre Extinguishers "the latest pop-up climate movement." And note there is nothing new in bean attacks. Anyone with a pulse can do it.

"The “mung bean trick” for deflating tyres is tried and tested. In July 2008, the Oxford Mail reported that up to 32 SUVs were sabotaged in a similar way during nocturnal actions in three areas of the city, with anonymous notes left on the cars’ windscreens."

They also note this is a modern kind of movement, a change in strategy than their predecessors in Extinction Rebellion (XR).

"Activists in the Tyre Extinguishers have more in common with groups that have appeared after XR, such as Insulate Britain, whose members blockaded motorways in autumn 2021 to demand government action on the country’s energy inefficient housing. These are what we might call pop-up groups, designed to draw short-term media attention to specific issues, rather than develop broad-based, long-lasting campaigns."

Hayes and Berglund make the valid point that SUVs could have been regulated out of existence 20 years ago through emission, size, and weight limits. They conclude:

"Making SUVs a focal point of climate activism advances the argument that material inequality and unfettered individual freedoms are incompatible with any serious attempt to address climate change. And here lies the crux of the conflict. The freedom of those who can afford to drive what, where and when they want infringes on the freedoms of the majority to safely use public space, enjoy clean air, and live on a sustainable planet."

The Tyre Extinguishers are serious about the cause but are not without a sense of humor. Reaching out for comment, I found their email address: "Please send comments, media requests, and death threats to: tyreextinguishers@protonmail.com."

These kinds of movements do make people cranky; nothing should be allowed to allow the free flow of traffic or the right to drive anything anywhere. Especially in light of the current fuel crisis in the U.K., it is clear that the Insulate Britain protesters deserved MBEs (Member of the British Empire awards), not jail terms—they were exactly right about what has to be done. The same might be said about the Tyre Extinguishers.

The U.K. government has also been ramming through laws to make it easier to arrest and jail protesters. They wanted to include police powers that would let officers search people for anything suspicious like Crazy Glue or padlocks. What would they have said about a few beans?

It's a shame that we don't have a version of Tyre Extinguishers in North America. The vehicles are so much bigger and so much more dangerous to both the climate and the people around them. But as we noted with the Insulate Britain protests, in America they would have been run over and the drivers would be cheered on. Letting the air out of a giant pickup in a nation full of guns might not be too safe either.

The Tyre Extinguishers are on the bean here, and they are not going away:



"The Tyre Extinguishers want to see bans on SUVs in urban areas, pollution levies to tax SUVs out of existence, and massive investment in free, comprehensive public transport. But until politicians make this a reality, Tyre Extinguishers action will continue."

Bertrand Russell marching to ban the bomb, 1961. Evening Standard/Getty Images

There is a long history of activism in the U.K. The image above is of philosopher and mathematician Bertrand Russell and his wife going to court in September of 1961, after being charged in a "ban the bomb" sit-down demonstration in Whitehall. They both went to jail for it.

Everybody hates getting stuck in traffic because of protests, but sitting in and gluing or locking on seems to be the only way to get any attention these days. Now we can add beans to our protesting toolbox.

