Let's take an imaginary trip to these gorgeous glamping destinations

Who says you have to rough it in the bush? These gorgeous spots prove otherwise.

As I sit staring at my computer, wet hail is hitting the window beside me. The sky is dark, the leaves have all fallen off the trees in the last few days, and the temperature is threatening to drop below freezing in the next few days. Summer is a distant memory. So, of course, when offered the chance to gaze at photos of Hipcamp's most popular 'glamping' destinations for the past year, I jumped at the offer – while assuming that most readers, also lamenting the end of Daylight Savings Time, would do the same.

Hipcamp is a neat online resource that connects campers with landowners who are willing to rent out a piece of ground. It describes itself as "democratizing and enhancing the experience of getting outside, inspiring more people to enjoy and protect our world," and its listings are not limited to tents; there are yurts, cabins, and RV hookups also available.

What people may not realize is just how cool those yurts and cabins actually are. In honor of the first-ever North American Glamping Report being published by Kampgrounds of America (KOA), Hipcamp looked at its own stats to find which glamping spots were most desirable in 2019. It found that an impressive one-third of bookings on Hipcamp were made in a structure (a.k.a. glamping accommodation). What follows are images of Hipcamp's top glamping picks – fodder for imaginary travel on a dreary November day.

Hipcamp reassures would-be travellers that glamping can happen all year round, so you don't have to wait until next summer to book one of these spots. The fact that many of them are more enclosed and protected than a tent make them usable for more months out of the year. Now, let's escape for a few minutes to these peaceful, beautiful destinations...