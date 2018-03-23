These Moroccan sunsets will make you want to want to go to Africa
There's nothing like watching the sun go down on a beach in a tiny African village.
I went to a tiny village on the beach in Morocco a few weeks ago. Every evening, I was spoiled with perfect sunsets. I was both relieved I'd brought my iPhone and furious I didn't bring my DSLR camera.
Here are some of my favorite shots so you too can fantasize about booking a ticket to Africa ASAP.
© Ilana E. Strauss
