These Moroccan sunsets will make you want to want to go to Africa

There's nothing like watching the sun go down on a beach in a tiny African village.

I went to a tiny village on the beach in Morocco a few weeks ago. Every evening, I was spoiled with perfect sunsets. I was both relieved I'd brought my iPhone and furious I didn't bring my DSLR camera.

Here are some of my favorite shots so you too can fantasize about booking a ticket to Africa ASAP.

© Ilana E. Strauss © Ilana E. Strauss

© Ilana E. Strauss © Ilana E. Strauss

© Ilana E. Strauss © Ilana E. Strauss

© Ilana E. Strauss © Ilana E. Strauss

© Ilana E. Strauss © Ilana E. Strauss

© Ilana E. Strauss © Ilana E. Strauss

© Ilana E. Strauss © Ilana E. Strauss

© Ilana E. Strauss © Ilana E. Strauss

© Ilana E. Strauss © Ilana E. Strauss

© Ilana E. Strauss © Ilana E. Strauss