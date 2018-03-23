These Moroccan sunsets will make you want to want to go to Africa

Ilana Strauss
Ilana Strauss IlanaEStrauss
March 23, 2018
There's nothing like watching the sun go down on a beach in a tiny African village.

I went to a tiny village on the beach in Morocco a few weeks ago. Every evening, I was spoiled with perfect sunsets. I was both relieved I'd brought my iPhone and furious I didn't bring my DSLR camera.

Here are some of my favorite shots so you too can fantasize about booking a ticket to Africa ASAP.

sunset Morocco© Ilana E. Strauss

sunset in morocco with olive or argan tree© Ilana E. Strauss

sunset morocco ancient stone house© Ilana E. Strauss

sunset ancient morocco© Ilana E. Strauss

sunset Morocco beach sea atlantic© Ilana E. Strauss

sunset in morocco with dogs© Ilana E. Strauss

sunset Morocco stone building sidi kaouki© Ilana E. Strauss

sunset Morocco surfer© Ilana E. Strauss

sunset Morocco© Ilana E. Strauss

sunset Morocco dogs© Ilana E. Strauss

sunset Morocco© Ilana E. Strauss

