The most magical salt water swimming hole is in Samoa

Samoa's To Sua Ocean Trench is a natural salt water swimming hole that looks too beautiful to be real.

Samoa's To Sua Ocean Trench, its name literally means “big hole,” may just be the most magical place to take an enchanted dip and soak up the sun.

The crystal clear swimming pool formed after the islands' volcanoes erupted and the ground gave away to this 98-foot deep hole on the Samoan island of Upolu. Currently, the pool is fed by a series of canals and tunnels with water from the South Pacific Ocean.

The swimming hole has become a popular attraction in Samoa due to its breathtaking landscape. The To Sua Ocean Trench is surrounded by beautiful green flora and gardens and contains an abundance of tropical fish. Blowholes, lava fields and tide pools can also be seen nearby.

Feeling adventurous? Take a leap into the salt water pool from halfway down the staircase or use the diving board at the bottom. The swimming hole is 90 feet in depth.

If you're planning a visit, follow the little, faded sign from the village of Lotofaga and prepare to pay a small fee to enter the trench (proceeds go to protecting the area and keeping all trails safe for visitors). And for the rest of us armchair travelers, we will just dream of the crystal clear water and the gentle lapping of the South Pacific Ocean.

