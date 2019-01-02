5 winter glamping spots to book for a cozy getaway

From geo-domes in Finland and treehouses in France to safari tents in the Washington woods, these glamorous camping spots promise some wintry wonderland adventure.

We are big believers in getting outside, even when the temperature drops and there's snow on the ground. While straight-up winter camping is awesome, for anyone needing a little luxe in their outdoor life, winter glamping may be just the thing to keep you from hibernating all season. These offerings can all be found on Pitchup.com, a site dedicated to helping people book campsites, caravan parks and yes, glamorous camping accommodations.

1. Geodomes in Northern Lapland, Finland

OK, so for many of us a quick jaunt to Northern Lapland, Finland, isn't the same as traveling to a local mountain range, but you know, if you're in the area, why not? According to the booking, these dome (pictured above) are, "Positioned in a dreamy winter wonderland, this futuristic campsite will have guests constantly pinching themselves. Visitors flock here for the surreal geodesic domes, though the area is also chock-full of winter fun, including activities like cross-country skiing, reindeer spotting, après-ski and providing a front-row seat to the Northern Lights." Torassieppi Jerisjärvi : Domes start at $301 per night.

2. Safari tents in Belfair, Washington

A little closer to home, if you live on the west coast, these deluxe safari tents comes with Tahuya State Forest’s 23,000 acres of woodlands and over 300 miles of trails, streams and lakes.

Tayhuya Adventure Resort: Two-person tents start at $200 per night.

3. Treehouses in Upper Normany, France

Gosh, how about a treehouse in Normandy’s ethereal forests? Here, according to the booking, "visitors can watch the snow fall from their remote, eco-friendly treetop cabins after arriving by foot or bike (no cars allowed!). The grounds include hot stone massages so guests can get their #selfcare on while wild boars, deer and pheasants roam nearby."

Les Cabanes de Fontaine-Châtel: Two-person treehouses start at $135 per night.

4. Pods in Seefield, Germany

5. Tents in Mont-Saxonnex, France