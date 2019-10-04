3 online booking sites for people who want to camp

Craving an outdoor getaway? These sites make booking a campsite as easy as possible.

Getting off the beaten path has never been easier, thanks to the creation of several alternative travel booking sites. If you're the kind of person who doesn't want to stay in a hotel, enjoys unusual accommodations that offer a great story, or you simply want to be outside, then the following sites could become your go-to resources for future trips.

1. Glamping Hub

"Whereas energy and materials used in the construction and management of a small hotel are quite high, glamping accommodations, in many cases, take advantage of the surrounding elements of nature. Composting toilets, solar power, and working gardens are just a few examples."

2. Hipcamp

Glamping Hub boasts more than 30,000 listings for 'unique outdoor accommodations.' What that means exactly is up for you to discover! The search filter includes options that range from igloo, tipi, and caboose, to cabin, cave, and boat, even hobbit house. The point is to take the work out of traditional tent camping, while still offering an experience that's similarly rooted in the outdoors. In true TreeHugger style, Glamping Hub points out that many of its destinations are eco-friendly:

This site is geared more toward the serious camper, the one who is willing to pitch a tent anywhere. With Hipcamp, people are able to list their private properties for others to camp on. It is a brilliant idea that, if managed properly, could provide access to some stunning places while generating helpful side income to landowners.

Hipcamp isn't limited to tenting spots, either. It has a list of yurts and cabins also available to rent, and privately-owned hookup points for RVs. I liked how the company described itself in a recent press release:

"By unlocking access and simplifying the camping experience, Hipcamp is democratizing and enhancing the experience of getting outside, inspiring more people to enjoy and protect our world."

3. Pitchup

Pitchup's goal is to make finding a camping spot as easy as possible. After all, there's no reason why booking a campsite shouldn't be just as straightforward as booking a hotel room.

The cool thing about Pitchup is that it isn't limited to one country or continent; it's an international site. It has listings throughout Europe, Canada, and the United States, as well as Brazil, Namibia, South Africa, Australia, Morocco, Thailand, India, and more. Most are tenting sites, but there are also a few pods, huts, tipis, yurts, caravans, etc. for hire.

So there's potential for your next vacation to cost considerably less – and be more adventurous – if you travel with a tent and sleeping bag, instead of staying under a roof. More information about each of these booking sites can be found by clicking on the links above. Happy camping!