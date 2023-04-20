My Best Advice for Demoralized Gardeners

There can be times for any gardener when everything can just seem depressing, frustrating, and simply too much work. But gardening is so amazing and can give us (and the environment) so much—it is important not to let our negative feelings get in the way of a good thing.



Feelings Are Fleeting—This Too Shall Pass

When those down moments come in your garden, it is important to understand that those feelings are fleeting.

Fortunes in a garden can turn on a dime. You can be down one moment and elated the next, with a small but significant win as a gardener. In other words, if you feel down because things have not gone according to plan, remember that "this too shall pass."

Gardening, in general, has far more positive moments and happy times than down times, especially if you cut yourself some slack and remember that you are not alone. Keep a positive mindset, and you can achieve your garden goals, whatever these may be.

Everyone Has Setbacks—Don't Be Too Hard on Yourself

If at first you don't succeed, try, try again. Remember that everyone has setbacks in their gardens, so if all does not go well, it is vital to recognize that you are not alone.

Even the most experienced gardener will have hitches and feel fed up every once in a while. No one stops learning in a garden, and the journey is one that you will be on for a lifetime. There is no rush to get everything right.

Don't be too quick to denigrate your gardening skills. Do not be too hard on yourself. Everyone makes mistakes, and everyone has things happen that are outside their control.

Understand the reasons why something has occurred, but don't wallow. Instead, focus on how you might be able to make some necessary changes or put something right.

Anyone Can Be a Successful Gardener With The Right Mindset

The only difference between unsuccessful gardeners and successful gardeners is between those who give up and those who shrug their shoulders at misfortune in their gardens and carry on. It is not a question of skill but a question of mindset.

Gardening is amazing. It can give us so much and not just in terms of the yields from the plants that we grow. Gardening can actually help us develop a healthier mindset, teaching us how to cope when things don't always go just as we would like them to go.

Being able to be proactive rather than just reactive, knowing when to let things go, and when we can change things for the better ... these are things we can all learn in our gardens over time.

Anyone can be a successful gardener once they understand that they cannot control everything and that things will go wrong. Once one develops the ability to cope and move on to solving problems in a garden rather than giving up, success will follow.

Make Sure You Don't Make the Wrong Comparisons

Any gardener can become reluctant or demoralized if they pit themselves in competition against others, who may be gardening in very different circumstances, or who may have been doing it much longer than them.

It can be fun and educational to watch other gardeners on television or online, to read books, and to chat with others who garden. But while it is great to learn from others, we should take care to avoid comparing our own gardens, and our own gardening efforts, too closely.

Don't set up false equivalences that could demoralize you further and make you feel bad. The only person you should be in competition with is yourself. Seek to best only yourself each year—no one else should matter.

Make Sure You Don't Put All Your Eggs in One Basket

Especially if you are reluctant to garden in the first place or have become frustrated, it is vital to put yourself on the path to plenty of success. Anyone can get to the point where they have numerous small wins in a garden, even when plenty still goes wrong.

The important thing is to make sure that you diversify. Don't put all of your hopes on one element of your garden.

Try out different approaches, plants, and strategies, starting small and slow so you have less far to fall. That way, even when one thing does not go according to plan, something else will work out just fine.