Tiny Topanga's Microhome Showcases Artisanal Touches From Mexico

There's no better evidence that the gospel of tiny living is spreading far and wide than seeing tiny houses and other small space marvels popping up in far-flung places like France, Switzerland, Austria, Bulgaria, and South Korea. But apparently, the tiny house movement is gaining steam in Mexico too, as we take a look at this gorgeous little house built by Tiny Topanga, a recently minted tiny house builder that is based in both Mexico and Southern California.

Founded by the husband and wife team of Israel and Rebecca as a way to live more simply and travel between Mexico and California at the same time, Tiny Topanga is a family-owned business where Israel's father Manuel and brother Alejandro are now also part of the team, designing and constructing both tiny homes and van conversions. The couple has since welcomed a child in their life, and as Rebecca explains:

"Tiny Topanga started as an idea to downsize our own lives, and we really believe it's an excellent option for anyone who wants to live well but doesn't need a lot of stuff. Since Leo was born, this lifestyle has allowed us to live between Mexico and California, and now we're on a mission to spread the freedom that comes with living smaller!"

As we can see here, the company's first build is a lovely 24-foot-long by 8-foot-wide gem that features a sleek exterior clad with wood and metal siding. Underneath all that we have lightweight and durable steel framing, which permits the installation of larger windows to let in more natural light.

The company is one of the first in Mexico to offer builds with this kind of construction. Here's a quick video tour from Tiny Topanga of their model tiny house:

Brooke Borough Photography

Coming inside, we step into the dining area and kitchen. To the side, we have a multipurpose space that could be used as a living room or as a workspace. Above is the secondary loft, which is accessed via a movable ladder. The dining area seems deceptively small with what looks like only a dine-in counter and two stools against the wall.

Brooke Borough Photography

But in fact, that dine-in counter can actually be easily moved away from the wall and placed perpendicular to the rest of the kitchen counter, forming a larger dining area that can seat up to six people.

Tiny Topanga

Above the multipurpose area is the secondary loft, which could be used as an extra sleeping loft, storage, or as an living room above ground level.

Brooke Borough Photography

Here's a view of the kitchen, which includes custom cabinetry that is painted in a gorgeous deep green color, and a backsplash made with contrasting red-toned tiles.

Brooke Borough Photography

Opposite the kitchen, we have a flight of stairs that can double as storage, thanks to the built-in cubbies and drawers. This is where the full-sized refrigerator and washing machine are also found.

Brooke Borough Photography

Going up the stairs, we find the master loft, which has windows on either side and enough space to fit a large bed, as well as some storage in the low shelving unit here.

Brooke Borough Photography

Back downstairs, we have the bathroom, which is located underneath the main sleeping loft and behind a sliding barn-style door.

Brooke Borough Photography

One of the unique qualities of this tiny house and this company is the inclusion of Mexican artisanal touches, such as the lovely handmade Talavera tiles in the shower, and the hand-forged copper lampshades hanging over the main living area. Both lend a vivid counterbalance to the otherwise modern aesthetic of the home.

Brooke Borough Photography

There's lots of counter space in the bathroom, as well as a compact bowl sink. The company tells Treehugger the home's plumbing system is designed to be a hybrid one, meaning that there are systems in place to either hook up to a septic tank or city sewage, or it can be closed off for a composting toilet. The home's water system capacity can allow it to go off-grid for two to three days, and unless specified by the client, the company's tiny homes have been designed to be a good fit for supplemental power sources like solar energy.

Brooke Borough Photography

While the tiny house scene in California is a little more established—but still ironing out regulations and legal places to park a tiny home—Rebecca tells Treehugger there's room for the tiny living movement to grow in Mexico:

"Tiny homes are a new concept in Mexico. While there are less restrictions when it comes to parking a home, construction of a home on a foundation is more economical than building a house on wheels. Even though they’re a little on the pricey side, we see a lot of potential for tiny house communities in tourist areas and ranches all over Mexico. Also the van [conversion] scene is definitely picking up. There are so many cool places to travel all over the country and a van is a perfect way to do that."

Tiny Topanga's RV-certified model tiny home is now on sale for $85,000—and you can find out more via their website, Instagram, YouTube.