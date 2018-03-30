Want to build a tiny house? Here's where you can find floor plans

The tiny house movement means a lot of different things to different people. Besides the idea of living a happier life with less stuff, less debt and more financial and emotional freedom, for those who actually construct their own tiny home, it can also exemplify the immense satisfaction that comes with building things with one's own two hands.

But doing it yourself can be difficult if one doesn't have any design or construction experience. Designing a tiny house from scratch means saving a lot of money, but it can be a time-consuming, steep learning curve. Given the rising popularity of these small but efficient living spaces, there's now a plethora of resources offering tiny house plans to help aspiring tiny house builders construct the home of their dreams -- some of them free, some of them not. Here's a list of what's out there.

The Quartz

© Ana White © Ana White

Sol Haus

© Sol Haus Design © Sol Haus Design

The Tiny Project

Web designer and tiny house enthusiast Alek Lisefski of The Tiny Project created this 8’ by 20′ home for himself back in 2013, and is best suited for a single person with a pet, or a couple, with some work space to spare.Read more: The Tiny Project: "Less house! More Life!"

MiniMotives

© MiniMotives © MiniMotives

Designed by LEED-accredited architect Macy Miller of MiniMotives as her personal home back in 2011, this modern little house has graced a number of books, magazines and websites. Great for singles or couples planning to potentially start a family, the adaptable 196-square-foot design is spread over one level -- great for people who hate lofts -- and uses a gooseneck trailer to create a semi-loft for sleeping and storage. The design includes a porch that can be converted into a future extension, as Miller later did to accommodate her two young children.

hOMe

Tiny Home Builders

© Tiny Home Builders © Tiny Home Builders

Tiny House Design

Tumbleweed Tiny House Company & Four Lights Houses

Of course, besides floor plans, would-be DIYers will need to consider other elements in their tiny house design, such as siting, sun exposure, how water is managed, or if a food-producing garden could be integrated in the larger design. There are a lot of things to think about, which we'll cover in future posts. In the meantime, if you have other suggestions for where to find tiny house plans, please let us know in the comments below!