Want to build a tiny house? Here's where you can find floor plans
The tiny house movement means a lot of different things to different people. Besides the idea of living a happier life with less stuff, less debt and more financial and emotional freedom, for those who actually construct their own tiny home, it can also exemplify the immense satisfaction that comes with building things with one's own two hands.
But doing it yourself can be difficult if one doesn't have any design or construction experience. Designing a tiny house from scratch means saving a lot of money, but it can be a time-consuming, steep learning curve. Given the rising popularity of these small but efficient living spaces, there's now a plethora of resources offering tiny house plans to help aspiring tiny house builders construct the home of their dreams -- some of them free, some of them not. Here's a list of what's out there.
The Quartz
Cost: Free | Find them here
Sol Haus
Cost: $385 | Plans here
The Tiny ProjectThe Tiny Project created this 8’ by 20′ home for himself back in 2013, and is best suited for a single person with a pet, or a couple, with some work space to spare.
Cost: $250 | Plans here
MiniMotives
Cost: $125+ | Plans here
hOMeTiny House Build has a lot of clever ideas for efficient use of space: multifunctional nooks and plenty of integrated storage that keeps visual clutter under wraps.
Cost: $99+ | Plans here
Tiny Home Builders
Cost: $147 - 347 | Plans here
Tiny House DesignSince 2008, the Tiny House Design blog has been documenting tiny house designer Michael Janzen's interest in small spaces, and now offers an array of tiny house plans, with a select number of them free. Janzen also has a handy reference for general, tiny house design and layout ideas, 101 Tiny House Designs (book review coming soon).
Cost: Free to $29 | Plans here
Tumbleweed Tiny House Company & Four Lights HousesBoth of these tiny house companies were founded by the 'grandfather' of the tiny house movement, Jay Schafer, who left Tumbleweed to his partner in 2012 to found another company, Four Lights. Both offer plans for designs of various sizes, often with a more down-to-earth, rustic feel, and have been used and modified by scores of tiny house DIYers over the years.
Tumbleweed plans cost: $759 | Plans here
Four Lights plans cost: $99+ | Plans here
Of course, besides floor plans, would-be DIYers will need to consider other elements in their tiny house design, such as siting, sun exposure, how water is managed, or if a food-producing garden could be integrated in the larger design. There are a lot of things to think about, which we'll cover in future posts. In the meantime, if you have other suggestions for where to find tiny house plans, please let us know in the comments below!