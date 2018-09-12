The Wanderer tiny home packs loft-free bedroom & extra loft

It's amazing what can be comfortably integrated into a small living space with a bit of creative forethought: soaking tubs, stairs that store things, climbing walls, or even a whole bookstore.

Founded by the husband-and-wife turned tiny-house-builders team of Oliver and Cera, Vernon, British Columbia's Summit Tiny Homes managed to fit a main floor bedroom, kitchen, bathroom, sitting area and an additional loft in their 22-foot-long, 175-square-foot tiny home dubbed The Wanderer. There's even a drop-down deck. Here's a quick tour:

The Wanderer has a sloping shed-style, and along with its large windows and cedar cladding, lends the exterior a bit of a modern-but-rustic-feel.

© Gabriela Sladkova © Gabriela Sladkova

© Gabriela Sladkova © Gabriela Sladkova

Coming inside, one sees a bathroom with a space-saving sliding door to the right. There's a shower and composting toilet inside. Looking ahead, one sees the sofa and the rest of the home beyond.

© Gabriela Sladkova © Gabriela Sladkova

© Gabriela Sladkova © Gabriela Sladkova

It's a relatively big kitchen for this size of a tiny home, with a sink, stove, oven and refrigerator, occupying most of the home's middle zone. There's also a workspace and dine-in counter integrated in this zone. Right across the kitchen is the sofa, perhaps a little awkwardly placed, but necessarily so in order to make space for the home's bathroom and extra loft.

© Gabriela Sladkova © Gabriela Sladkova

© Gabriela Sladkova © Gabriela Sladkova

© Gabriela Sladkova © Gabriela Sladkova

© Gabriela Sladkova © Gabriela Sladkova

© Gabriela Sladkova © Gabriela Sladkova

Here's a view of the master bedroom, which sits right beside the kitchen, and is closed off with another sliding door. At the foot of the bed is a built-in closet that makes the most of the otherwise unused space above the feet.

© Gabriela Sladkova © Gabriela Sladkova

© Gabriela Sladkova © Gabriela Sladkova

Here's the extra loft above the bathroom, which can be used a reading nook or bedroom.

© Gabriela Sladkova © Gabriela Sladkova

Lots of features packed here in a compact but comfortable space, priced starting at CDN $69,999 (USD $53,861). To find out more, or check out their other designs, visit Summit Tiny Homes.