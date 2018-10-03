Earthy wallpaper patterns liven up this vintage Airstream renovation

Known as an icon of durable design in the world of recreational vehicles, there are plenty of vintage Airstream trailers out there that are still on the road. Many have been updated, whether as stylish off-grid homes or offices that travel around, or as more permanent digs for people who want to go mortgage-free.

Wanting to find an old Airstream that they could renovate and take on a road trip with their two kids, artist and pattern designer Bonnie Christine and husband David found a 26-footer from 1962. Bought for USD $18,000, that old trailer has now been updated with gorgeous florals and carefully selected interior finishes and fixtures. As Bonnie says, the project was a long time in the making:

Ever since we got married, David and I have dreamed of owning an Airstream. For 10 years, we casually looked at them, sometimes more serious than others. This spring we decided it was the right time for our family to do some traveling, so we went on a mission: to find an older Airstream that had already been updated (we weren't quite up for a full renovation), but something that I could make our own. On Easter weekend, we found the perfect match. A 1962 26' Airstream Overlander. The previous owner had done a complete shell-off restoration, so it already had new axles, updated plumbing and electrical, new cabinetry and several improvements. She was the perfect blank slate! We scooped her up, and while looking through the original paperwork, found that a Miss Marjorie was the original owner and had bought her in 1962. So in honor of her beginnings, we decided to name her Marjorie.

© Bonnie Christine © Bonnie Christine

Miss Marjorie is a natural beauty, thanks to the visual infusion of organic patterns and earthy pastels that have been chosen for the interior. One greeted with mossy greens, pale pinks and coppery accents as one enters, giving the impression of a fresh, airy space.

© Bonnie Christine © Bonnie Christine

In particular, adjacent to the kitchen is one side that's been wallpapered with striking patterns, matching perfectly with the luxurious velvet cushions on the benches, which can convert into a king-sized bed. Says Bonnie:

As a surface pattern designer, I also wanted to give a nod to the father of surface design himself by using a William Morris wallpaper [British textile designer and activist associated with the British Arts and Crafts Movement]. I find it so inspiring!

© Bonnie Christine © Bonnie Christine

© Bonnie Christine © Bonnie Christine

© Bonnie Christine © Bonnie Christine

The kitchen features a sink with a champagne bronze faucet, a new stove and oven, walnut countertops, and a small backsplash done with flexible grout. A regular RV water hook-up is used for this Airstream.

© Bonnie Christine © Bonnie Christine

© Bonnie Christine © Bonnie Christine

The bathroom is at the rear of the space, behind those wallpapered panels, and features a bowl sink, variated penny tile with dark grout, shower and closet space.

© Bonnie Christine © Bonnie Christine

At the other end is the dining space, which can also be transformed into a sleeping area if one dismantles the table down; however, the family prefers to eat, work and sit here, keeping it intact while sleeping in the bench area. All the lighting fixtures have been custom-made for this renovation.

© Bonnie Christine © Bonnie Christine

© Bonnie Christine © Bonnie Christine

© Bonnie Christine © Bonnie Christine

When not on the road, Miss Marjorie acts as an office space for Bonnie's husband, David, as well as an extra space to hang out in. In ordering surface and making it visually meaningful, patterns can evoke a profound response in us, and as we can see here, it can easily transform a space into something quite delightful and welcoming. To see more, visit Bonnie Christine or read our related links on eco-friendly wallpaper ideas below.