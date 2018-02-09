Verve Lux tiny house puts its toilet over the trailer tongue

With tiny homes, every bit of square footage matters. That's the reason why transforming furniture, multifunctional or hidden stairs and utility rooms built over the trailer tongue are common.

But instead of placing a utility or storage room over the trailer tongue, Tru Form Tiny has placed a "toilet extension" instead, significantly increasing the floor area of one of the most commonly cramped areas in a tiny home: the bathroom.

Surrounded with large picture windows that increase the sense of interior space, the Verve Lux is a more high-end model of the company's Verve tiny home (which doesn't have the bump-out), and is offered in lengths of 16, 20 or 22 feet long. The entry door is on the side, leaving both ends of the home open to other functions; there's no loft nor stairs here, making the Verve suited to those who might have mobility issues or who hate low loft ceilings.

Shown here is the 16-footer, which has everything packed in: a kitchen, living/sleeping area, fold-down deck, detachable awning and that bigger bathroom, thanks to the bump-out that houses the toilet.

It looks like a flush toilet in these particular photos, but we imagine that it's just as possible to install a composting toilet instead.

The company says that the pull-out, L-shaped sofa-bed comes with the home. However, one can upgrade to a platform bed with a hydraulic lift and under-mattress storage as well. In addition, the company is offering kits to integrate smart home technologies as another possible option.

While the idea of gaining that bit of extra floor area by building over the trailer tongue isn't new, it's the first time we've seen it done for the toilet in order to add more space. Pricing for the Verve Lux starts at USD $45,900 -- you can find more information over at Tru Form Tiny Homes.

[Via: Tiny House Town]