Couple constructs stunning, ultra-modern tiny house together (Video)

Tiny houses have come a long way since we first started writing about them fourteen years ago. They've evolved considerably since those cutesy, rustic precursors; nowadays, you'll find tiny houses to suit any personality, be it bohemian, luxurious or even 'maximalist'.

In Australia, Matt and Lisa recently completed their own tiny house on a 16-acre vacant lot, which had previously suffered a devastating bushfire. The home measures 29 feet by 8 feet wide (232 square feet, not including the lofts), and is a bit taller than typical at 14 feet high, which allows for standing room in the two sleeping lofts. This modernist home is clad with a distinctive jet-black metal cladding and cedar, and features a lot of skylights, a huge outdoor deck, and a custom-built cat run in the back for Matt's two feline friends, though they can still enter the home via a tunnel. Here's a video tour of this outstanding tiny home, via Living Big In A Tiny House:

The couple worked on the design of this impressive house together, and made sure to include distinct spaces for storage for each person, so that each one feels that they have personal zones of their own. Matt, who is a professional bathroom and kitchen renovator, did much of the construction himself, along with some help from Lisa, friends and family. Thanks to the full line of skylights, the interior is well-lit, and feels much loftier than its actual footprint.

The living room is proportioned well, and includes a custom-built sofa that has storage drawers underneath, a television, and shelving. Overhead, there is a one-of-a-kind lighting installation that incorporates recycled metal, hanging bulbs and plants.

The kitchen is marvelously done and runs along one side of the house. It has a full-sized sink, four-burner gas stove, compact dishwasher, and a full-sized microwave, oven and refrigerator integrated nicely under the stairs -- one of the best examples of multifunctional stairs that we've seen so far, not to mention the convenient strip lighting under each tread.

In the space between the kitchen and bathroom are two mirrored closets -- one for Matt and one for Lisa. By placing the wardrobes here, it makes great use of a transitional space, while adding a bit of a buffer between the places where one cooks and bathes. There's also a lovely (and labour-intensive) transition here in the hexagonal tiling and the diagonal wood flooring.

The bathroom is beautifully done, and is quite large by tiny house standards, with its double shower and large mirrors -- effectively giving the illusion of a larger space. There is a flush toilet connected to the existing septic system here -- a compromise for the tiny-house-obsessed Lisa but a must for Matt, who didn't want to deal with a composting toilet.

The upstairs level has a master loft, with a king-sized bed, and a guest loft that Lisa -- who is a university student -- usually uses as a study space. Both are connected via a carpeted walkway, which makes it much more convenient than having to climb a ladder to get into the second loft.

The couple estimates that they spent about $90,000 (not clear if this was AUD or USD) on materials and land during the year that they took to build the house, not including the do-it-yourself labour. As the tiny house movement matures beyond its humble beginnings, we are seeing more refinement and design intelligence being put into these energy-efficient and compact homes, making them more appealing to larger numbers of people -- and that is a good thing. To see more, visit Living Big In A Tiny House.