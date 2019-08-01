Two-part tiny home has a mobile studio that travels

Two structures are joined by a deck; one part on a solid foundation, the other on wheels to become a traveling studio and performance space.

There's no denying the allure of a tiny house on wheels, a home that can roll along to wherever work or wanderlust may lead. But there's also something to be said for a tiny house that rests on a foundation, which can feel more solid, well-built, spacious, and permanent.

And the debate between lovers of both is as lively as ever, and split pretty much down the middle.

Which is why the Amplified Tiny Home (also known as The Rocker), designed by Bryan Crabb of Viva Collectiv , is so cool. It's a crowd favorite, for sure, but somehow we missed it the first time around.

The two-part abode has a mothership, of sorts, in a 400-square-foot tiny home that rests on a solid foundation, and then a 160-square-foot houselet on wheels that can be taken on the road.

And that's not all; the smaller structure is an actual amplifier, which homeowner Asha Mevlana, lead violinist for the Trans-Siberian Orchestra, can use for concerts on the deck.

The larger section of the home is comprised of a kitchen, living room, bathroom, and bedroom. The portable part serves as a practice space and recording studio, soundproofed with recycled denim – the perfect package to take on the road while on tour.

Situated around an L-shaped deck that mimics the configuration of the two structures, the design is cozy and inviting, but with the potential to create separate (and quiet) private spaces – a rare commodity in most tiny homes.

The main living space has nice high ceilings and lovely light, thanks to clerestory windows and a garage door that lets the light in when closed, but also rolls up to create an airy indoor-outdoor space. The studio space has a similar garage door.

And there are some ingenious space-saving touches. Like the kitchen's upcycled bicycle pulley system to raise the pot rack to keep the cookware out of the way.

And check out what the coffee table is hiding!

The bathroom is behind the living space, in the corner of the "L," and behind that is a staircase leading to the bedroom loft. No scary ladders, here.

WIth ample space for entertaining and a setup that allows for engaging with the community combined with a design that also affords privacy, the Amplified Tiny Home has the best of both worlds. Not to mention the fact that when the road calls, the studio can serve as a rolling tiny home away from home.

You can see some great angles of the house in the video below. In it, Mevlana also talks about her journey to tiny living ... prepared to be inspired.

More at Viva Collectiv.