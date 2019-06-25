Try out a quirky tiny home at this Dutch glamping haven

Thinking of living in a converted bus, plane, or helicopter? Try it out first at Camping Land Uit Zee.

While the appeal of converting a school bus, for example, into a rolling tiny home may be in the "rolling" part – it's hard to deny the lure of the "converting" component. There is a lot to be said for finding a new use for a vehicle that may otherwise be retired, while at the same time alleviating the impact and cost of new building materials. And why stop with school busses? We've seen planes converted into bars and a kindergarten classroom, helicopters transformed into hotel suites, and train cars converted into homes – the possiblities are almost endless.

But what would it be like to actually live in one of these creatively converted spaces? Well if you happen to be in Holland anytime soon, you can take one for a spin, figuratively speaking at least.

Camping Land Uit Zee ("Land from the sea") is a picturesque campsite in North Holland, a 10-minute stroll from the village of Wieringerwerf, near walking and biking paths along tulip fields and the coast. And sure, one could pitch a tent or rent a cabin here, but it's the quirkier accommodations that caught our eye while browsing camping options at Pitchup.com . Seems like the perfect opportunity to see if the quirky conversion route is the right one for you.

Tram in the trees

Pictured above, this 290-square-foot Rotterdam tram has three bedrooms and location, location, location.

For rockstar dreamers

U2 actually toured Europe in this six-bedroom, 170-square-foot bus-home.

Train to nowhere

All board! This retired train car once road the rails of Vienna; it's charming and roomy, with 538 square feet and three bedrooms.

Helicopter in the woods

This Lynx helicopter was served the Royal Air Force and starred in the movie, The Lake. It's 170 square feet and sleeps two.

Live the boat life

Living in a boat has the bonus of mobility and a constant water view; this one has 86.1 square feet and two bedrooms.

Grounded flight

© Pitchup.com © Pitchup.com

At just under 200 square feet, this retired plane has two bedrooms and sits by the "flight tower," which houses the kitchen and dining area.

At my most cynical, the campsite is almost like the Disneyland version of some future dystopian compound, a post-fossil-fuel world in which the only use for old planes and helicopters if for living in. But given that a post-fossil-fuel world actually sounds pretty good to me, maybe this is what Utopia actually looks like! Either way, it's fun ... and a better way to retire old vehicles than burying them in a junkyard. if you want to try one on for size – and spend the night in a tram in the trees of a helicopter in the woods – this is the place for you.

