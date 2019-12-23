Top 10 tiny homes of the decade
From a futuristic pod and a romantic treehouse to a stunning RV and a duo with a sunroom, these creative tiny homes were our most popular over the decade.
It has been a decade of many things, not the least of which has been the tiny home. Whether because of unaffordable housing, the desire to downsize and simplify, or the general call of freedom, this was the decade that anti-McMansions went big, figuratively speaking.
We have covered loads of tiny homes over the last decade; among those, the following were the most popular, starting with number 10.
10. Thoughtful tiny house in the woods cost under $14K to build
9. Alaskan mom builds lovely tiny house – and is offering the plans for free
Alaskan blogger, stay-at-home mom and self-taught carpenter Ana White, who's best known for her DIY blog that offers free plans for building furniture, created this lovely tiny home in a remote part of Alaska.
8. Hefty 224 sq. ft. little house doesn't feel tiny at all
Enthusiastic campers who love to throw a good party, this couple decided to simplify their lives and build a home with a full-size fridge, decent closet space, and enough space to entertain.
7. Ecocapsule is the egg-shaped tiny home that can go off-grid and off-pipe
Bratislava based Nice Architects introduced the very nice and very boat-like Ecocapsule, "a low-energy house packed into a compact form. It merges an energy efficient shape, compact volume and off-grid capabilities with the luxuries of a warm bed, running water and a hot meal." We keep dreaming of all the place this portable pod could go.
6. How to pack a whole lot of living into 221 square feet
5. Grand 280 sq. ft. Oregon tiny home is influenced by Japanese design
Constructed by builder Chris Heininge, a former Christian missionary, this tiny home was inspired by Heininge's time spent in small but well-designed Japanese dwellings. Among many interesting features, to facilitate transporting the house, the loft's walls and ceiling panels can be folded down, so that structure can fit on a 20-foot flatbed trailer.
4. This family home is two tiny houses connected by a sunroom
3. How a talented architect makes an RV look like a charming cabin in the woods
2. DIY dome homes built from AirCrete are an affordable & eco-friendly option
First there was foamcrete, then there was papercrete and hempcrete, and now we've got AirCrete, a foamy mixture of air bubbles and cement that is cheap to make, waterproof, fireproof, and DIY-friendly. While this isn't about one specific tiny home, the dome homes by DomeGaia featured here have proven to be a perennial favorite among our readers. Is it any wonder?