Top 10 tiny homes of the decade

From a futuristic pod and a romantic treehouse to a stunning RV and a duo with a sunroom, these creative tiny homes were our most popular over the decade.

It has been a decade of many things, not the least of which has been the tiny home. Whether because of unaffordable housing, the desire to downsize and simplify, or the general call of freedom, this was the decade that anti-McMansions went big, figuratively speaking.

We have covered loads of tiny homes over the last decade; among those, the following were the most popular, starting with number 10.

10. Thoughtful tiny house in the woods cost under $14K to build

Two undergrads hatched an innovative plan to build a super eco-friendly cabin in the woods of Finland; the result is a marvelous minimalist cabin of 280-square-foot, in which respect for nature was taken into consideration with every decision.

9. Alaskan mom builds lovely tiny house – and is offering the plans for free

Alaskan blogger, stay-at-home mom and self-taught carpenter Ana White, who's best known for her DIY blog that offers free plans for building furniture, created this lovely tiny home in a remote part of Alaska. Read the story HERE.

8. Hefty 224 sq. ft. little house doesn't feel tiny at all

Enthusiastic campers who love to throw a good party, this couple decided to simplify their lives and build a home with a full-size fridge, decent closet space, and enough space to entertain. Read the story HERE.

7. Ecocapsule is the egg-shaped tiny home that can go off-grid and off-pipe

Bratislava based Nice Architects introduced the very nice and very boat-like Ecocapsule, "a low-energy house packed into a compact form. It merges an energy efficient shape, compact volume and off-grid capabilities with the luxuries of a warm bed, running water and a hot meal." We keep dreaming of all the place this portable pod could go. Read the story HERE.

6. How to pack a whole lot of living into 221 square feet

One of the owners of our 6th most popular tiny home said this of her petite chateau: "To our surprise we have not felt, at any point, that we have had to make any compromises or sacrifices in our self designed and built home. Not once have we felt that our space was too small, that our needs weren’t luxuriously met, or that we didn’t have enough space to run our home business, entertain, cook, bathe, watch movies, play guitar, wrestle with our dog, or store our clothes and belongings."

5. Grand 280 sq. ft. Oregon tiny home is influenced by Japanese design

Constructed by builder Chris Heininge, a former Christian missionary, this tiny home was inspired by Heininge's time spent in small but well-designed Japanese dwellings. Among many interesting features, to facilitate transporting the house, the loft's walls and ceiling panels can be folded down, so that structure can fit on a 20-foot flatbed trailer. Read the story HERE.

4. This family home is two tiny houses connected by a sunroom

There’s some real magic in the idea of a courtyard house; a house in which the main rooms surround a secret open space. Of course for anyone living tiny, there wouldn’t be enough house to enclose a courtyard – but The Ohana might be the next best thing: Two tiny homes with a spacious sunroom in between.

3. How a talented architect makes an RV look like a charming cabin in the woods

This delightful tiny home was designed by Kelly Davis and tops out at a comfy 400 square feet. Conceived as a high quality cottage and inspired by architect Frank Lloyd Wright, the Escape doesn't feel like an RV at all.

2. DIY dome homes built from AirCrete are an affordable & eco-friendly option

First there was foamcrete, then there was papercrete and hempcrete, and now we've got AirCrete, a foamy mixture of air bubbles and cement that is cheap to make, waterproof, fireproof, and DIY-friendly. While this isn't about one specific tiny home, the dome homes by DomeGaia featured here have proven to be a perennial favorite among our readers. Is it any wonder? Read the story HERE.

1. Romantic tiny forest home built in 6 weeks for $4,000

© Herrle Custom Carpentry © Herrle Custom Carpentry

And our number one tiny home of the decade is this rustic tiny house "built with plenty of love and on a small budget." Bravely plunging into the unknown, David Herrle decided to build the house of his dreams, hoping to lead a more Waldenesque self-sufficient life of simplicity. Best of all, his fiancée also was of the same mind, so Herrle set about building their future home, keeping the footprint small but functional, and using salvaged materials whenever he could. The result is this beautiful treehouse tiny home love nest.