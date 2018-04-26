Cold-climate tiny house built for mother and daughter (Video)

There's a misconception that tiny houses are too small for families with kids. But we're seeing plenty of examples of families with one, two even three kids downsizing into smaller and more affordable spaces, providing them with more financial freedom that conventional houses with big mortgages.

Proving that small spaces can fit families too, Quebec, Canada's Minimaliste built this beautiful, modern tiny home for a mother and her teenage daughter, dubbed the Acacia. Watch this tour via Tiny House Listings:

Measuring 29 feet (8.8 metres) long and 8.5 feet (2.6 metres) wide, the Acacia is built for the northern winters. For heating, the house has propane fireplace with direct ventilation, in addition to two ceramic electric wall mounted heaters; there's also a Lunos heat recovery air exchanger. It's clad in white cedar and has a lot of features that are customized to the client and her daughter -- both are horse riders and cyclists, so there's a large utility cabinet for storing the equipment for these activities.

Entering from the main doors on the side of the home, one comes into the kitchen first. There's a lot of counter space here, plus a propane oven and stove with four burners, a medium-sized sink, an apartment-sized refrigerator, and lots of pantry space to store food.

The living room is at the other end of the home, and has a relatively large IKEA sofa-bed, as the clients wanted a conventional sofa for watching television from. It's placed over a platform that covers the wheel well, so the designers added extra drawers underfoot, which double as steps to rest one's feet on or to give a boost up to the sofa itself. to turn the sofa into a bed, one pulls out both drawers, and then opens the sofa into a bed.There's also a fold-down counter here, for eating or working from.

Past the living room are the two bedrooms, which are stacked on top of one another. The mother has the closed bedroom on the bottom, and it includes a large bed and closet. Above is the daughter's room, which also has its own door, and a window that closes with a pulley rope -- making it almost like a treehouse of sorts, but

The bathroom includes a stainless steel-walled shower, composting toilet, a small sink, and a space for the stackable washer and dryer. The space is closed off with a sliding plywood and pine door. Above the bathroom is another secondary loft, which is the place where the family's pet lizard, Hector, will have his place to sleep.

The Acacia has a lovely design, though it's on the more expensive end of the cost spectrum at CDN $110,000 (USD $85,497). Nevertheless, there are advantages to being able to move one's tiny home from one location to the next, or selling it, or renting it out for extra income. To see more, visit Minimaliste.