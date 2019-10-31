Tiny house has glass bedroom for viewing stars and Northern Lights

The 248-square-foot vacation cabin in Iceland lets you sleep under the stars ... while inside.

There is nothing like sleeping under the stars; and for those in the Aurora Borealis zone, there is probably nothing like sleeping under the Northern Lights. The only thing that might make it better would be to be doing so from the comfort of a luxuriously dressed king-size bed, protected from the elements. Which is exactly what can be done at the petite Panorama Glass Lodge in Mosfellsbaer, Iceland, a 30-minute drive from Reykjavik.

First things first: The location. Northeast of the capital and nestled on the shore, the landscape looks stunning; Hvalfjörður (the fjord of the whales) on one side and mountains on the other. Like, every way you turn your head there is a spectacular vista. So of course it makes sense to have a glass bedroom, right?

It also make sense to have a hot tub from which to view all this rugged beauty.

The 248-square-foot tiny house currently functions as a vacation rental (it can be booked on Glamping Hub), and it appears to have just about everything one could want from a tiny-glass-house romantic getaway. There is a serviceable kitchenette, a bathroom with a walk-in shower, a table for eating, and a deck that is calling for morning coffee or evening wine ... if you can manage to get out of bed, that is.

Because who are we kidding here? We are not getting out of bed on this vacation! Well except maybe to scramble into the hot tub, but then it's straight back to bed.

Usually when talking tiny houses on TreeHugger we like to dive into design details and discuss the important things like, you know, composting toilets. But this exquisite little sky-viewing rental in Iceland is more about inspiration, aspiration, and if you're in the market, vacation planning. For more information, visit Glamping Hub.