Charming tiny house to benefit kids' hospitals is up for auction (Video)

Tiny houses have been put front and centre in a number of socially progressive schemes, such as rent-to-own developments aimed at lifting low-income folks out of poverty, to helping homeless veterans get back on their feet.

With the aim of to raising money for the Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals, architecture students at Henry Ford College have collaborated with RE/MAX to build Tiny Home for Tiny Tots, a lovely tiny house on wheels which is now on auction.

Built on a 24' by 8.5' trailer, the bright little home has plenty of big windows, and a side entry with patio doors. Its roofline is punctuated with dormer windows to give more headspace in the lofted sleeping area inside.

© RE/MAX / Tiny Home Tiny Tots © RE/MAX / Tiny Home Tiny Tots

© RE/MAX / Tiny Home Tiny Tots © RE/MAX / Tiny Home Tiny Tots

© RE/MAX / Tiny Home Tiny Tots © RE/MAX / Tiny Home Tiny Tots

The 280-square-foot interior features a generous living area with lots of windows, and a reading nook situated in a bay window. The house uses reclaimed lighting fixtures, as well as a more environmentally friendly metal roof with minimal carbon footprint compared to conventional shingles. The flooring was done with bamboo; the house uses an energy-saving heating and cooling unit to keep the interior comfortable.

© RE/MAX / Tiny Home Tiny Tots © RE/MAX / Tiny Home Tiny Tots

© RE/MAX / Tiny Home Tiny Tots © RE/MAX / Tiny Home Tiny Tots

© RE/MAX / Tiny Home Tiny Tots © RE/MAX / Tiny Home Tiny Tots

The kitchen has a beautiful penny tile table that can flip down, along with other copper accents to go with the blue-toned and warm wooden palette. In addition to coming with an LG refrigerator, a Takagi tankless water heater and 4-burner gas range stove, and an all-in-one combination washer-dryer, there are also lovely maple butcher-block counters. To save space, the staircase going up has been integrated with the kitchen counter and a half-ladder.

© RE/MAX / Tiny Home Tiny Tots © RE/MAX / Tiny Home Tiny Tots

© RE/MAX / Tiny Home Tiny Tots © RE/MAX / Tiny Home Tiny Tots

© RE/MAX / Tiny Home Tiny Tots © RE/MAX / Tiny Home Tiny Tots

There's one lofted bedroom upstairs, and from the looks of it, there's a lot of floorspace up here.

© RE/MAX / Tiny Home Tiny Tots © RE/MAX / Tiny Home Tiny Tots

The house has one bathroom, equipped with a shower and a hammered copper bathroom sink.

© RE/MAX / Tiny Home Tiny Tots © RE/MAX / Tiny Home Tiny Tots

© RE/MAX / Tiny Home Tiny Tots © RE/MAX / Tiny Home Tiny Tots

© RE/MAX / Tiny Home Tiny Tots © RE/MAX / Tiny Home Tiny Tots

It's a charming home that comes with quite a number of features: the full list of specs and what's included (land, furniture, decor is not included) can be found here. Bidding for the house has already started and will end July 28, 2018 -- people can make small donations as well. All proceeds go to Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals, which serves millions of kids each year in the US and Canada. To bid, donate or find out more, visit Tiny Home for Tiny Tots.