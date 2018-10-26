Documentary tells story of one tiny house family living on remote island (Video)

There's no doubt that technology has brought us some wonderful, exciting developments: a growing number of people are able to work as digital nomads; a growing number of smart tools that will help mitigate the effects of climate change, create better medicines and control our robot-assisted, hyper-connected smart homes.

But for a growing number of people, all this tech can be too much, as it was for Lynton and Pi Davidson, who were working long hours in the media industry. The couple and their children recently decided to start a new life on a remote Scottish island, with a wonderful tiny house in tow, and their story is now being told in this short documentary called Tiny Boundaries, done by the filmmakers over at KLCK:

© KLCK © KLCK

© KLCK © KLCK

The move toward a more "analogue way of life" has seen the Davidsons spending more time outdoors, foraging wild plants for cooking and making kombucha, and rediscovering what it means to be connected to nature and community, rather than having their lives run by digital technology (as Lynton notes, there is no cellphone reception on the island of Jura).

© KLCK © KLCK

The idea to move into a tiny house came about after the family spent some time in a camper van. Their tiny house, which came as a collaboration between Dutch tiny house builder Liberté and Dutch tiny house designer Woonpioniers (previously), is designed as a mobile home and office, a place to live, travel and work.

© KLCK © KLCK

Completed earlier this year and towed from the Netherlands out to Scotland, the home is minimalistic, with clean lines and a receptacle for natural light, thanks to its huge windows on both sides.

It's equipped with a kitchen, bathroom, sleeping loft, work space, and is powered by solar. The idea for the tiny home is that it functions as a shelter both on Jura and on the road, and as a place to work, where the couple could offer mobile workshops.

© KLCK © KLCK

© KLCK © KLCK

© KLCK © KLCK

Oftentimes it's easy to get carried away focusing on the eye-candy that a well-designed tiny house offers up; here, we get a chance to peel back the layers and get a fascinating glimpse of how and why people transform their lives in such a way. To find out more, visit Tiny Boundaries; Liberté (Instagram and Facebook) and Woonpioniers.

[Via: Tiny House Talk]