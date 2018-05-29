Totally sustainable tiny 250K triangular solar and wind powered 3D printed homes designed for viewing $5M lots

It takes Silicon Valley genius to reinvent camping in the woods.

It's tough, living a sustainable lifestyle. And expensive. Look at Walden Monterey, a new sustainable development where the developer of the 600 acre property insists that purchasers of his $ 5 million lots save all the trees and use renewable resources. Business Insider calls it an "agrihood" community,"a growing trend amongst millennials in which they shun the idea of belonging to golf communities, like the previous generation, and instead embrace agricultural neighborhoods that focus on nature, farms, and outdoor living."

What could be more TreeHugger than that?

© Alan Williams for Walden Monterey © Alan Williams for Walden Monterey

But people who want to buy a plot of land for five million bucks should get to kick the dirt around a bit, so developer Nick Jekogian planned "roving rooms" designed by architect Alan Williams that could be moved to different lots. This is such a totally brilliant idea that I am surprised nobody has thought of before; imagine, a room on wheels that roves. It could revolutionize recreational travel, housing and disaster relief. The developer says in a press release: "Think of it as Thoreau's cabin 2.0, allowing guests to fully experience the dialogue between man and nature."

© DFA/ Galini Sleeping Pod © DFA/ Galini Sleeping Pod

And now Laith Sayigh of DFA has designed Roving Room 2.0, the Galini Sleeping Pod. It's another brilliant innovation; imagine, camping out under the stars in a triangular structure, why didn't anyone think of this before either? But this triangular camping structure is really special; it's 3D printed. It's solid and doesn't collapse or fold up and fit in a bag like those other old fashioned triangular camping structures. According to DFA,

Galini’s structure is 97% waste efficient in its construction through the use of 3D printed technology, consisting of a Carbon Fiber Infused Bio-Material that can be skinned in various materials according to needs. DFA has worked alongside Branch Technologies, out of Tennessee, to develop the 3D printing Structure.

(Branch Technology does really interesting stuff, it is "home of the world's largest freeform 3D printers".)

© DFA/ Galini Sleeping Pod © DFA/ Galini Sleeping Pod

The structure sits on four legs so that it doesn't disturb the ground or plant life underneath, and is "a fully self-sustaining, zero impact structure." No word on how it gets to the site without impacting soil and plant life; perhaps it is carried by electric drones, or perhaps Boring Company tunnels underneath. Power is supplied by a solar cell skin and a wind turbine where DFA appears to have worked with Mercedes Benz. It even has Tesla batteries to store that power. The 300 foot structure apparently costs about $250,000.

© DFA/ Galini Sleeping Pod © DFA/ Galini Sleeping Pod

According to the San Francisco Chronicle, Walden Monterey "reflects just how eager developers are to target the nouveau riche of Silicon Valley. Wealthy technologists, the thinking goes, will gladly drive well over an hour to spend weekends in the oak-filled hills of the Monterey Peninsula."

So of course, the developers have to reinvent everything with roving rooms and triangular camping structures on platforms. Because they are building a better world.