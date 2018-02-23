The Nest is a modern tiny house that visitors can rent

Making the deliberate move into a smaller space such as a tiny house can be daunting. So it's no wonder that renting one to try it out first is a logical choice for many people -- hence, the abundance of tiny house rentals available out there. For the owners of these tiny houses, they can act as an additional source of income.

Located in the historic district of Coronado in Phoenix, Arizona is this modern gem of a tiny, built by architect duo Damon Wake and Hunter Floyd of Wake | Floyd. Nicknamed The Nest, it's a built version of their prototypical Mobile Cinder Box dwelling, created for the Cardenas family, who are now renting it out on AirBnb.

Previously, Gilbert and Cassie Cardenas were renting out their guest bedroom in their modestly sized main house on AirBnb for extra income. They described their positive experiences of hosting people from all over the world. However, things are different now:

Alas, our circumstances have changed a bit, requiring us to re-think this little "business." We had a baby! This little girl has taken over the guest room as her own nursery, so we unfortunately are not be able to continue hosting in our home. However, we don't want to stop! We loved that Airbnb provided us with a home business, but the connections we made with people was what really made it worth it.

Since the couple already had an interest in simpler lifestyles and tiny houses, they decided to get this tiny home built, which now sits in their backyard. Encompassing about 200 square feet (or 260 square feet if one includes the loft), the house is set on a custom-made 8.5’ x 24’ trailer. The distinctive roof is an interesting hybrid that morphs between flat and angled, while the huge sliding glass doors offer an expansive view out.

Because almost half of the house is glass, that means that the seating area and and the kitchen is shifted to the other side of the house, providing lots of floor space and a clear view out. On bright sunny days, the glass can be shielded with fabric shades.

True to the house's nest-like character, we like how the ladder up to the loft has been integrated as part of the rest of the cabinetry; it blends in and stays out of the way.

One of the top drawers in the kitchen is actually a small dining table or prep surface that rolls in and out.

Up in the sleeping loft, there are two operable windows for cross-ventilation.

Here's a view of the bathroom, which includes what seems to be a combination washer-dryer, and place to hang up clothes and open up the suitcase.

Committing to live in a tiny space can be a big step; here, this couple chose to stay in their small home to accommodate their growing family, and are instead implementing their tiny house on wheels as a side business. In the future, if they ever want to move, they will be able to take this little house with them. For more information or to book a stay, visit The Nest or AirBnb.

[Via: Tiny House Talk]