Contemporary boutique houseboat hotel is now afloat in London

We've seen floating, disaster-resistant schools; floating windfarms and floating greenhouses. Of course, there's the floating houseboat too, and now, one can rent a modern version of it through The Boathouse, a Scandinavian-inspired boutique houseboat hotel that's currently moored in Floating Pocket Park in West London.

The Boathouse is an industrial-style barge with a contemporary interior that's been created by designer Kate Hanton, featuring an open plan layout, a woodstove and reclaimed wood panelling. The skylight illuminates what would otherwise be a dark space.

The kitchen is surprisingly large and perfect for cooking big meals. The bathroom is also nicely done; though the bathtub isn't really a water-saver. The boat has hookups for waste and water which can be connected to designated points along the canal to empty or fill the tanks.

On top of the 60-foot-long barge is a roof deck that can be used for outdoor dining or for hosting all kinds of events on the water.

The Boathouse was done in collaboration with home design company Made.com, and the plan is to now establish other floating houseboat hotels in other parts of Europe, says The Boathouse founder and CEO Cara Louise Furby, who herself grew up in a family that renovated and sold houseboats:

Our aim is to create a range of beautifully designed, stylish, modern spaces on the water, each with their own individual twist - and breaking away from the traditional idea of a canal boat. We’re incredibly excited to see how far we can take the project.

The Boathouse is available for private hire, or for regular hotel accommodation, with prices starting at USD $282 (£220) per night. To find out more, visit The Boathouse London, Instagram and Facebook.