Swallowtail tiny house hides its stair in the ceiling (Video)

Every inch of space matters in a tiny house; that's why designers might fiddle around and place big things like the stairs either at the back, or incorporate storage in them, or even make them retractable. Australia's Tiny House Company (previously) makes theirs an attic-style that drops down from the ceiling, which allows one to hide it away when it's not in use. Take a look:

Their Swallowtail tiny home gets its name from its distinctive butterfly roof, which conveniently aids in rainwater harvesting, while hiding the system from view. The home has been designed with flexibility in mind, allowing one to expand and add on elements such as extra storage, planters, awnings window or door upgrades, when budget permits. The home features a "typically Australian" selection of durable materials such as textured ply cladding and corrugated sheeting, and has been structurally designed to withstand high-force winds.

© The Tiny House Company © The Tiny House Company

The light-coloured interior layout feels clean and modern, well-lit by a series of well-placed doors and louvered windows that also provide natural cross-ventilation.

The design deliberately avoids putting in built-in furniture, to permit inhabitants to reconfigure their furniture according to their needs. While the loft can be used for sleeping or for storage, in these photos, it appears that the seating area here doubles as the bed.

The drop-down stair going up to the secondary loft is a great idea -- when one needs to go up, it's pulled down, and when it's not needed, it can be tucked away into the ceiling, leaving the space uncluttered. It's a seemingly obvious idea that surprisingly, isn't seen much in tiny homes.

Adjacent to the small but functional office area is the kitchen. It feels large, occupying both sides of the home, and uses modified, modular IKEA components. The kitchen counter is quite big, and has a mirror backsplash to give that illusion of greater space.

A view of the bathroom, which has a sliding door to save space.

The Swallowtail stands out with its angular roof line and impresses with its flexible, modern interior, made all the more open with that clever drop-down stair. Pricing starts at AUD $79,000 (or USD $62,509), and you can see more details over at Tiny House Company.

[Via: Tiny House Talk]