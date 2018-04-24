Multifunctional shed has rooftop terrace & hidden roll-out kitchen

As the weather is getting more warm and spring-like, our thoughts turn to spending more time outdoors -- tending the garden, or enjoying meals outside. For those with a shed out back, it's a convenient way to store things, or perhaps even work out of, as we've seen with so many well-designed shed offices.

Aiming to address work, play and dining in a compact design, Sweden's Belatchew Arkitekter created this multifunctional shed in collaboration with outdoor brand Jabo. It features storage for the usual shed tools, but houses a nicely made interior for work, or for more quiet activities like reading, yoga and meditation. There's a rooftop terrace for lounging around, and even a hidden kitchen.

© Belatchew Arkitekter © Belatchew Arkitekter

The firm says it's a "small house with large spaces," and it's made with Siberian larch and black painted aluminum. There's a set of stairs on one side leading up to the rooftop space, which also doubles as a terraced garden for herbs and ornamental plants.

© Belatchew Arkitekter © Belatchew Arkitekter

© Belatchew Arkitekter © Belatchew Arkitekter

The interior has big sliding glass doors to let sunlight in. It's been painted bright white, creating a calm interior for work, hobbies or for guests to sleep in.

© Belatchew Arkitekter © Belatchew Arkitekter

Here's the outdoor kitchen, which ingeniously slides out, complete with a counter and sink.

© Belatchew Arkitekter © Belatchew Arkitekter

© Belatchew Arkitekter © Belatchew Arkitekter

There are plenty of places to store things in and ledges to sit on (which also double as storage).

© Belatchew Arkitekter © Belatchew Arkitekter

© Belatchew Arkitekter © Belatchew Arkitekter

© Belatchew Arkitekter © Belatchew Arkitekter

Lots of great design ideas here for making a small, outdoor-oriented space multifunctional and enjoyable; to see more, visit Belatchew Arkitekter.