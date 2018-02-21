Small Japanese house really is all about eaves

Deep overhang controls light, provides privacy for bedrooms upstairs.

We have been debating whether houses should have roof overhangs; I have noted before that they serve a useful function of keeping water off the walls and snow from piling up against the house in winter. Green Building Advisor expert Martin Holladay agrees:

Lloyd Alter of Treehugger agrees with me: Homes with stingy roof overhangs are likely to be high-maintenance homes. Here is the link: https://t.co/u6yYBV9qrn — Martin Holladay (@MartinHolladay) February 21, 2018

This house shown in Designboom by Yabashi Architect & Associates in Bungotakada, Japan wouldn't be all that noticeable if not for its remarkable eaves. The overhang is much larger on one side than the other, sheltering the entrance and providing privacy for the sleeping areas on the upper level.

Accessed beneath one of the building’s eaves, YAA’s design positions the primary living space at ground level, with a lounge, kitchen, and dining areas. stairs at the center of the home lead to the mezzanine level, which includes a balcony, closet, and tatami space. The uppermost storey contains the home’s sleeping quarters, with two bedrooms situated beneath the steeply pitched roof. The structure’s timber interior is left exposed throughout, with carefully positioned windows ensuring natural daylight and selected views.

It has no separate rooms or interior divisions to speak of, "in order to ensure a sense of openness." No word on how big the family is, but the entire house is only 882 square feet, without walls. It is a different culture in Japan.

Seriously, we do love eaves, but perhaps this is too much of a good thing. Lots more images on Designboom.



