Sky-Pod is a durable, webbed tree tent that hangs from the branches

Camping in a tent is fun, but camping in a suspended tree tent among the green, leafy giants of the forest is even more enjoyable. We've seen a variety of tree tents before, and now British company Sky-Pod is offering this durable design that uses military-grade materials and can be hung off a tree as a comfortable shelter for two adults.

According to New Atlas, Sky-Pod's makers have actually been making tree tents for over a decade. Earlier prototypes were based on the crinoline, the rigid structure that gave ladies' dresses their distinct cone-like form during the Victorian era, and were initially exhibited at festivals and events around the United Kingdom as an art project.

© Sky-Pod © Sky-Pod

© Sky-Pod © Sky-Pod

But it's now available commercially, and the latest Sky-Pod is built with ultra-strong materials, and is capable of holding up to 550 pounds (250 kilograms), thanks to its aluminium poles and load-bearing, webbed structure, which takes its inspiration from the crinoline. Measuring 9 feet (2.75 metres) tall and with a diameter of about 7 feet (2.1 metres) wide, the Sky-Pod can hold two adults and their gear, in addition to allowing them to stand up. In addition, a rain fly and mosquito netting can be tacked on as well.

© Sky-Pod © Sky-Pod

© Sky-Pod © Sky-Pod

© Sky-Pod © Sky-Pod

© Sky-Pod © Sky-Pod

Unlike other fussier tree tent designs that require multiple points of support, the Sky-Pod is hung from a single point above, making it an easier option to set up. It also does not require climbing into a tree to set it up; a throw-bag can be used to guide the main support line over the selected branch, and then pulled to raise the structure off the ground.

Weighing in at 33 pounds (15 kilograms), the Sky-pod is not as light as a stretchy hammock tree tent, but likely more comfortable and roomy, and is priced at £799 (USD $1,120) for the main tent structure itself, with the rain fly and mosquito netting as extras. To find out more, visit Sky-Pod.