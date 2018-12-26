Elevator bed & folding porch grace this tiny house builder's home

Living with a smaller footprint doesn't necessarily mean just moving into a smaller, more energy-efficient house -- it's a way of thinking, a lifestyle that entails some serious introspection, and likely some editing of one's habits and possessions to what matters most.

For tiny house builder Greg Parham of Rocky Mountain Tiny Houses (previously here and here), this process meant walking the talk. Trained as an architect, Parham has been interested in design and construction since his teenage years, before going onto architecture school in Austin, Texas, and then moving to Durango, Colorado to work in the field. Parham then became passionate about tiny houses after looking for alternatives to renting, and has since not only built tiny dwellings for clients, but also for himself. Having recently married, the 26-foot-long San Juan is Parham's own tiny home, an upgrade from his previous 16-foot-long tiny house, to accommodate him and his new wife, Stephanie, and two dogs.

The exterior of the San Juan is clad with a mix of barn wood, corrugated iron and cedar shingles, giving it a distinctive look. Made with a combination of reclaimed materials and structural insulated panels (SIPs), the off-grid San Juan features a space-saving elevator bed that can be manually lowered up or down, using a chain system that Parham adapted from garage door parts. When not in use, the area functions as a living room, lit by a huge round window. The bottom of the bed also boasts a lovely pattern of reclaimed wood pieces that add some extra visual flair, plus some convenient recessed LED lights.

Right beside the elevator bed and living room is an ingenious multifunctional table that can slide in or out, and be reconfigured in a number of ways.

The kitchen has beautiful raw-edged wooden counters with some blue-inlaid designs, a large farmhouse sink, and includes a refrigerator, propane stove, and lots of windows. There's a convenient toe-kick storage space for shoes and other items. Resplendent in its tiled perch that has space for firewood and shoe storage, the woodstove sits just across from the kitchen.

Beyond that lies this amazingly crafted set of wood-inlaid drawers with octagonal pulls.

Further back is the bathroom, which has an interesting triangular layout and a penny tile floor. There's another closet here, a small bathtub and composting toilet.

At the other end of the home is a secondary loft that serves as a guest bedroom, and also storage.

The home is equipped with a mini-split unit for heating and cooling, and a heat recovery ventilation system. Energy-wise, the San Juan's lights and electronic devices can be powered with two solar panels while on the road (integrated with its folding porch system), however, when it's parked back on Parham's land he uses another solar array for extra electricity. It's a gorgeously well-crafted home that is packed with lots of unique details and ideas, and you can see more over at Rocky Mountain Tiny Houses.