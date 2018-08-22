All-glass solar-powered PurePods are for glamping out in the open

Camping with a tent can be fun, unless you have aches, pains and other bodily complaints, or simply don't feel like roughing it out. So it's little wonder that glamping (or "glamourous camping") has become quite a trend.

Situated in various secluded spots around the country's southern island, these all-glass, off-grid, rentable PurePods offer an unobstructed view of some of New Zealand's most beautiful landscapes and skies.

It's really all made of glass; the cabin's floors, roof, sliding doors and even the shower and toilet are all glass (though there are curtains available). Such exposure might unnerve some, but each cabin has been placed in spots where there are no neighbours; the idea is to allow guests a sense of privacy out in the middle of the wilderness. Television, DVD players and wi-fi have been deliberately left out, and stargazing must be quite a treat out here.

Each solar- and biofuel-powered pod has a kitchen, bathroom and queen-sized bed, and can accommodate up to two people. The glass floor has a patented heating system embedded in it to ensure that it stays warm inside. Potable water is filtered and comes from adjacent water tanks, while rainwater is collected to water plants under the glass floor. Not surprisingly, it gets pretty hot in a glass box during hotter months, so guests are encouraged to slide open doors and use curtains; according to the company, there aren't too many dangerous animals or creepy-crawlies out here in New Zealand.

The company says that

The waste from the toilet, sinks and shower goes into the special wastewater treatment system. This system uses a patented biological filtration technology relying on a diverse eco-system of micro and macro organisms to provide energy-efficient treatment of the waste water. This is primarily powered by tiger earthworms, which eat the solids to create a layer of vermicast which acts as a filter for the wastewater. This is subsequently pumped out as clean water under a field some distance from the PurePod.

It's an intriguing concept that's bound to draw in bolder nature-lovers who like a bit of extra comfort: one night's stay costs about USD $400 (NZD $590) for two people, and you can add in a dinner and breakfast made of local produce for an extra $100 (NZD $149). To find out more, visit PurePods.