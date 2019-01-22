Smart 'plug-and-play' houseboat made for marinas or traveling around

We live in a pretty crazy world. So sometimes, for the sake of sanity, one has to drop everything and get away from it all -- and nothing quite epitomizes getting away from it all than floating in a houseboat out on the ocean. That's the idea behind Punta Del Mar, a startup that offers modern houseboats that can be either 'plugged in' as alternative housing or tourist accommodations in marinas or hotel waterfronts, or offered as a 'unplugged' getaway vehicle on its own.

Created as a collaboration between Spanish architecture firm Mano de Santo and KMZero Open Innovation Hub, the Punta Del Mar houseboat is "designed as a pavilion from which we approach the sea and learn to love it, take care of it and respect it."

Measuring 796 square feet (74 square metres), the living spaces are spread out over two levels and can accommodate up to two people comfortably. The first level has a swanky-looking bedroom that opens out onto a private terrace, as well as a bathroom. To bring in more sunlight, some of the interior has full-length mirrored walls. To provide privacy without losing too much sunlight, the houseboat features a semi-open cladding of vertical slats.

The upper level is conceived of as a "chill-out" deck that offers panoramic views, and can be accessed via an interior set of stairs.

According to the makers, it's a smart 'plug-and-play' houseboat that can have its lighting, integrated sound system and temperature controlled via an app. There aren't too many details on how the houseboat is powered, but it is at least supposedly built with eco-friendly materials.

It might not be the greenest houseboat we've seen, but it does present a tantalizing possibility of escaping the daily grind in style, or a new way to live when sea levels rise too high. To find out more, visit Mano de Santo, KMZero Open Innovation Hub and Punta Del Mar.