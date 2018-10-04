This tiny prefab's big mission is to help at-risk youth

Tiny houses aren't just for grown-ups looking to ditch a big-house mortgage, they're also for youth looking to build their own space apart from the family home, or as a potential home of their own when they go off to college.

Now, architecture firm Grimshaw has created The Peak, a lovely, moveable prefab tiny home for a good cause: preventing youth homelessness. It's done in collaboration with Nestd, a social enterprise of Kids Under Cover which will donate all proceeds from its sales of tiny homes to help at-risk youth.

© Michael Kai © Michael Kai

Measuring 32.5 square meters (349 square feet), The Peak features black metal cladding and sustainably sourced timber LVL (laminated veneer lumber). The home's entry occupies one corner of the structure, and the peaked form of that corner translates to a double-height space inside (as well as a better angle for solar panel installation).

The interior feels warm and well-appointed, thanks to the generous use of wood. Like other schemes where we've seen the concentration of functions into one volume to save space, The Peak agglomerates its kitchen, bathroom, laundry, bedroom, and seating area into a cube, opening up the rest of the space. The openings and spaces are compatible with modular IKEA furniture if necessary.

© Grimshaw © Grimshaw

Priced beginning at USD $77,810 ($110,000 AUD) with the fully featured version costing USD $106,104 ($150,000 AUD), you can find out more about The Peak on the Nestd website.