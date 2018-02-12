Parisian apartment renovation puts the beds in a bookcase

Is it possible to live with two children in a small apartment? It may seem difficult to those of us who are used to wide open spaces, but in many cities around the world where space is at a premium, smaller homes are the norm, rather than the exception.

Over at Designboom, we see how French architect Pierre-Louis Gerlier collaborated with Marion Duclos to completely reconfigure the layout of what was once a one-bedroom apartment in Paris, transforming it into a two-bedroom home that now accommodates a family with two young children.

© Pierre-Louis Gerlier © Pierre-Louis Gerlier

Rather than taking up lots of space with items of furniture for storage or sleeping, the new design uses built-in elements for storing and hiding visual clutter.

In particular, the children's room has more space freed up by moving the beds into what the designers call a "mesh," which not only houses the two beds but also acts as storage and a ladder up. The openings provide access to the bed and drawers, while also offering up opportunities for playful moments through these framed apertures.

© Pierre-Louis Gerlier © Pierre-Louis Gerlier

The master bedroom and bathroom now occupies where the kitchen was previously located. To maximize floor space, the design here follows the same idea of pushing all the storage into a full wall of cabinets, with a bench built in.

The apartment's new kitchen replaces the old bathroom; glass doors were used to bring more light in.

As the plans show, a lot was moved around, and to carve out more usable space, circulation was reduced instead.

It's not as small as this 86-square-foot apartment renovation in Paris, but presents some of the same idea of sliding everything in toward the wall to free up some space on the floor, in order to give that extra sense of space. It certainly does work; to see more, visit Pierre-Louis Gerlier.