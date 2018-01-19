Geometric treehouse is inspired by birds' nests (Video)

The idea of living amongst the trees is something that captivates the inner child in many of us. Thankfully, despite being all grown up, we can still appreciate treehouses in all their arboreal beauty, with many designers creating beautiful, adult-sized builds.

Nestled in a wooded area near the village of Raray, France's Atelier LAVIT built this geometric treehouse for a local hotel. The designers say:

ORIGIN is an exceptional cabin, a unique and tailor-made project. The architectural challenge for Atelier LAVIT was to create a functional and comfortable hotel room, being faithful to the first inspiration of the project: a bird-nest. The design of the cabin, coupled with the construction techniques, led to a rationalization of the assembly logic of the branches collected by the birds to create their impregnable shelters.



© Atelier LAVIT





Atelier LAVIT - ORIGIN tree house from atelier LAVIT on Vimeo.

Inspired by the bird nest, the 247-square-foot Origin treehouse is a human-sized nest that embraces a 100-year-old oak. Its facade bristles with interlocking wooden sticks, creating an interesting pattern of planes and lines against which the structure's octagonal form engages and recedes.

To get in to the treehouse, one has to cross over a suspended walkway, which is accessed via a platform elevated on another oak tree about 30 metres (98 feet) away. Before entering, there's a small patio space flanked by two sliding glass doors, centering around the trunk of the host tree.

© Atelier LAVIT

© Atelier LAVIT

To one side is the poplar wood-clad bedroom and sitting area, which looks out of a generous window.

© Atelier LAVIT

To the other side is a bathroom (no word on what kind of toilet that is, we hope it's the dry, waterless, composting kind), and a dressing room.

© Atelier LAVIT

Back outside, there's a ladder beside the tree trunk, leading up to a terrace that offers panoramic views out to the surrounding tree-lined landscape.

© Atelier LAVIT

© Atelier LAVIT

It's no secret that we TreeHuggers are big fans of modern treehouses, for obvious reasons: besides being a functional shelter, treehouses such as this one offer a chance to experience something different, to more deeply realize that already existing dependence we have upon the trees. This treehouse hits all those buttons and more; to see the rest, visit Atelier LAVIT.

[Via: Contemporist]