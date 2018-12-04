The Orchid is a luxurious Scandinavian-inspired tiny home

This modern take on the gabled farmhouse includes lots of clever space-saving ideas.

One of the big advantages of tiny houses is that they are eminently customizable -- one can build a tiny house as an intergenerational home, or as an artist's mobile studio, or as livable climbing wall.

Nashville, Tennesee's New Frontier Tiny Homes creates small dwellings with a more luxurious bent. One of their latest, The Orchid, is a modern, asymmetrical take on the gabled farmhouse and features many of their signature design ideas, like a roll-out bed and huge, roll-up garage door that opens the 32-foot-long (9.7 metre), 310-square-foot (28.7 square metres) house to the outdoors.

Covered with raised cedar cladding, the roof and exterior wall are something else altogether too, as the company tells New Atlas:

The Orchid Tiny House's exterior siding is an application we've only seen in a few Scandinavian cabins and certainly the first application of its kind on a tiny house. We spaced and raised cedar boards off of the walls and roof to give each piece the appearance of floating. The boards carry over onto the roof in a seamless line and result in an original, timeless wooden exterior.

Stepping in, one comes into a beautiful living room that is surrounded on three sides with lots of windows, doors and the garage door. There is a wardrobe with slatted wood doors here for clothing and other utilities, as well as the pull-out guest bed that has a couch ingeniously tacked onto the end.

The small kitchen has been put on top of a raised platform, grouped with the dining area and table. There's a sufficient amount of counter space, and just enough room for some storage, induction stove and small refrigerator. The recessed LED backlighting here is dimmable and makes quite a statement, while the skylights above help to bring in light throughout the house. All the interior siding is made with maple plywood, to create a warm ambience.

Going down the steps beyond the kitchen, we come to more private areas of the home -- a relatively large bathroom with sink, incinerating toilet and shower; and also the lofted sleeping area, with its king-sized bed, accessible via a removable ladder.

Besides its clever layout, the Orchid can come with either standard RV hookups, or be upgraded to include off-grid components like solar power. To find out more, visit New Frontier Tiny Homes.