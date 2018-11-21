Not-So-Lonely Wanderer is a charming 202 sq. ft. tiny house (Video)

Featuring a tall living room and a big kitchen, this tiny dwelling from Canada packs a big personality.

Looks can be deceiving when it comes to designing a small living space, as there is actually an abundance of configurations that are possible in a tiny dwelling. By moving elements around, adding in a sleeping loft and incorporating storage into unexpected places, it's feasible to have a compact but fully functional home with all the amenities, without the big mortgage attached.

For Lethbridge, Alberta's Teacup Tiny Homes, their 24-foot-long Not-So-Lonely Wanderer tiny house manages to pack a big living room, kitchen, bathroom, sleeping loft and a set of stairs into a comfortable 202-square-foot package. Clad with three different kinds of siding on its exterior, the Not-So-Lonely Wanderer boasts a bright yellow door as its main entrance on the side.

Stepping inside, the home features a full-height living room that can hold a regular-sized couch -- no teeny upholstered bench here (which will no doubt please some tiny house fans). The television seems to be placed in an odd spot that would render it watchable from the kitchen and the sleeping loft, but a little less so from the couch itself.

The kitchen runs along both sides of the house's middle zone, and can accommodate a full-size cooking range, and refrigerator. There is a sink, plenty of cabinets, and an interesting eating nook made with a live-edge piece of wood.

Moving beyond the kitchen, washing machine, and a hidden sliding door, the bathroom feels large and includes a toilet, vanity and sink, and a shower. Lots of shelving and storage nooks here, compared to other tinys we've seen.

Back at the stairs, these are nicely done as they offer cubbies to store things in two different ways, without it being too deep and running the risk of losing things at the back. For safety, there's also a handrail attached to the wall here.

Upstairs, the sleeping loft is cozy, but looks a bit tight in terms of headroom. There's one window here that opens up to the outside.

Balancing a mix of modern and rustic accents and a well-rounded layout, pricing for the Not-So-Lonely Wanderer tiny house starts at about USD $76,100 and can be delivered to anywhere in Canada and the United States. To find out more, visit Teacup Tiny Homes, Facebook and Instagram.