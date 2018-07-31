Nolla cabin offers a low-impact, urban camping experience

We're hearing a lot about how city dwellers can find an antidote to the stresses of urban life in nature. Not surprisingly, Scandinavian culture emphasizes this "close to nature" approach; we've seen it before in Sweden and now Finnish designer Robin Falck (previously) has created this lovely little cabin just outside of Helsinki -- a low-impact prototype for an "urban camping experience."

Dubbed Nolla (meaning "zero"), the 107-square-foot (10 square metres) cabin is located on Vallisaari island, just outside of the city centre and is accessible via a short boat ride from Helsinki's farmers market. Made with sustainably sourced materials and elevated on stilts, the idea was to offer a chance to camp in a way that generates minimal to no emissions. Says Falck:

With the Nolla cabin, we want to offer visitors the possibility to experience modern cabin life in the realm of nature, with minimal emissions. An ecological lifestyle does not only require giving up unsustainable commodities, but also discovering modern, sustainable solutions that can be used instead. This has been an essential part of the design process.

According to the designer, who created Nolla in collaboration with energy company Neste as part of their Journey to Zero campaign, since the solar-powered cabin is on its own private lot, it did not require a construction permit and was transported without the use of big machinery. Nolla was assembled on site and can be easily dismantled and set up elsewhere.

The cabin features mirrored roofing, which helps it to blend in with its surroundings, but as some are likely to point out, this design decision may also be hazardous to our winged friends, the birds. The Wallas stove inside, which is used for heating and cooking, uses a low-carbon "renewable diesel" that is made from waste and residue.

The Nolla cabin is available for rent via AirBnb, and as the design team points out, the low-impact solutions found in Nolla can be integrated into any cabin. To find out more, visit Robin Falck.