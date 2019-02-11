Woodworkers' mobile workshop is powered by recycled electric car batteries (Video)

A van conversion for woodworking professionals and craftspeople, powered by a 'second-life' power pack that uses recycled electric car batteries.

The idea of being able to travel while working is a tantalizing one. For some, that might mean becoming a digital nomad, travelling slowly and plugging into various coworking spaces around the world. For others, it might mean converting a van or a bus into a home-on-wheels and bringing your work with you, whether that might mean running your own business or making films.

Woodworkers, craftspeople and itinerant tinkerers can also get in the game with this marvelous mobile workshop by Nissan, which is built out of the company's NV300 model. Done in collaboration with UK-based Studio Hardie, this solar-powered concept vehicle can go off-grid, and all the power tools can be powered by an emissions-free, weatherproof power pack that is actually made with recycled electric car batteries:

© Rowan While © Rowan While

Thanks to the ceiling filled with LED lights, the van features a brightly lit interior workspace, with plenty of storage options from boxes, cabinets and cubbies, to peg boards that offer flexible ways to organize one's tools, both inside and on the van's doors. As studio founder William Hardie explains on Dezeen:

We decided to create a grid which we could anchor desks, racks and boxes to; this gave the interior a strong and rational form. We then played with our three-dimensional lines, adding or taking away to create a functional Mondrian-esque grid. The designs for the tool storage came from years of site work, thinking about how we work, what tool you want where. We often work in far-flung parts of the country and having such a versatile refined workspace that you can use on site is the ideal solution.

In addition to the storage, the workspace includes a wheeled stool on metal rails (to keep it from sliding around), as well as space to hold a portable workbench, which can be set up outside.

Best of all, the van is equipped with Nissan's Energy ROAM all-in-one portable and rechargeable power-pack, created from recycled Nissan LEAF batteries. It has a a storage capacity of 700 watt-hours, and can provide a maximum power output of one kilowatt. According to the company, it plans to commercially roll out the power pack in Europe this spring.

While Nissan isn't intending to commercialize this van prototype, the point here is to show that the NV300 -- which comes in a variety of sizes and heights -- can indeed be transformed and adapted to suit a variety of professional needs. To find out more, visit Studio Hardie, Twitter and Instagram.