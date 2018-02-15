Outdated apartment undergoes much-needed small space makeover

It's no secret we love smaller living spaces that tend to be more energy-efficient and a helpful incentive to live a fuller life, with less stuff. But smaller spaces need careful designing to make sure that they function well and feel as big as possible -- and sometimes, that requires a complete reorganization.

In order to create a more harmonious living space in a limited amount of square footage, STADT Architecture gave this dated 1970s apartment in New York City's Upper West Side a total makeover.

The client, a young professional, wanted to enlarge the bedroom and bathroom, in addition to updating the existing, outmoded aesthetic. The architects say:

Before the renovation, the apartment’s three distinct levels were disjunctive and forlorn. We sought to establish a common visual language-through materials and detailing-to reinforce the continuity between the three levels. Bespoke walnut flooring and paneling weaves and unites the three floors, while bright white cabinetry provides a counterpoint to the existing brick walls.

To accomplish this, the firm kept the overlapping visual continuity between the three levels, but rearranged the bed by rotating it 90 degrees and slightly shifting it out in the living room. An existing guard wall has been removed, and the queen bed now sits on a platform that functions the same, and has some storage and side table elements built in. These simple changes open up even more room in the sleeping loft for storage cabinets to be added in the walls.

To add more storage and reduce the sight of clutter everywhere, another continuous wall of cabinetry has been added to the main living space as well. The lower level contains a small kitchen (not pictured) and a dine-in area with a counter and chairs.

To increase the size of the bathroom, the existing straight stair leading up to the sleeping loft was reconfigured. A new landing was inserted halfway up and the stair now turns 90 degrees, thus adding 18 more precious inches to the bathroom.

The little things can and do matter in a small space, and we've seen time and time again that with a bit of careful forethought and rearranging, confined living spaces can be opened up into great places to live in. For more, see STADT Architecture.

