The NestPod is a comfortable, four-bed tiny home on wheels

This versatile small dwelling can be customized as a mobile office, guesthouse or "living wagon."

With the profusion of books, festivals and television shows about tiny houses mostly in North America, it may seem like the tiny house movement is centred primarily in the United States or Canada. But if one casts a look further afield, it becomes apparent that this might really be a global movement, as small space living is catching on in many other places in the world, including France, the Netherlands, Italy, Germany, New Zealand and more.

In Scotland, there is Tiny House Scotland, seen previously for this retro-modern build called the NestHouse. The company's latest realization is the NestPod, a towable version of the NestHouse that can be classified as a caravan or trailer, and which might be using as a mobile office, guesthouse or "living wagon."

Like its more sedentary predecessor, the NestPod features an inventive layout that manages to fit in a kitchen, bathroom with bathtub, a upstairs master bedroom, and a kids' bedroom that includes three (three!) beds. This particular NestPod was built for a client that didn't want a living room space, but according to the company, the layout can be modified to include one.

Coming in via a side entry door, we enter into the kitchen, which has lots of space for storage and appliances.

Off to the side of the kitchen and still on the ground floor, we move into the children's bedroom, which has three beds stacked vertically on top of one another, and roll-out storage bins under the lowest bunk. These covered bins also conveniently serve as stepping blocks or as mobile stools for the small desk.

The stairs lead up to the master bedroom, which can fit a large bed with room to spare. There are four windows up here to bring in light and widen up the space -- plus lots of cubbies, shelves and an open wardrobe to store clothes and other items as well.

The bathroom on the other side of the home boasts a small tub for soaking in, installed under a generous skylight. There is a large composting toilet and a sink and custom-made vanity as well.

The NestPod is versatile and can be customized to take on various forms, depending on the intended function: either with a traditional gabled roof, or a barrel-shaped one, or more aerodynamic curved shapes. Additionally, there are three models, the Solo, Outback or Venture, depending on what the dwelling would be used for. Pricing starts at £35,000 to £50,000 (USD $44,294 to $63,277), with off-grid options like solar power being extra. To find out more, visit Tiny House Scotland.