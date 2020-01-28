This modern-meets-rustic tiny home opens up like a magic trick

The Joshua Tree is a 231-SF timber-framed tiny house on wheels.

Have you ever received a present that looks like one thing on the outside, but when you open it up, it defies expectations? That's the storyline that comes along with this tiny home called The Joshua Tree.

Seen over at Tiny House Listings, this home on wheels is 8 1/2 feet wide by 26 feet long for a total of 231 square feet. The exterior, as you can see in the photo above, is clad in beautiful shou sougi ban siding and is topped with a copper-toned metal roof, complete with three Velux skylights.

It's lovely on the outside – simple and elegant, but when you enter the space it's like a magic trick. How did they get so much house in there?!

The entry includes an 8-foot glass door directly across from the dining nook. This means a nice view from two sides while seated to eat.

To the right of the dining nook is the kitchen, which includes a nice deep sink, a mid-sized energy efficient fridge, a five-burner stove, and plenty of storage and counter space – making this a great choice for anyone who loves to cook.

At the end beyond the kitchen is the bathroom and a sleeping loft, which is one of two sleeping areas. The ladder is removable, and lives on the other side of the home, as you will see later. The loft is topped with a skylight for daylight and stargazing. The bathroom includes a large shower with exposed copper fixtures and a 12-inch custom copper shower head. The toilet is a Nature's Head composting toilet.

Also tucked in-between the kitchen and the bathroom is a laundry area with an LG washer/dryer combination unit and room for hanging clothes.

Turning to the left of the dining nook is a living room that can be converted into a bedroom. Dual couches slide back to create a custom-made bed that is 6 inches wider than a queen-size mattress and 16 inches longer. Beneath the couches are large drawers for storages. There is a grand picture window in this room "that is perfect for sipping morning coffee in bed while watching the world go by," notes the listing.

The nuts and bolts:

The flooring is walnut and there are reclaimed materials throughout, including the barn door that provides privacy for the bathroom.

The home is insulated with Rockwool; the subfloor and walls are R13 and the ceiling is R19. It has a mini-split AC and heater.

The Joshua Tree is built on a new 26-foot 2019 custom made Iron Eagle tiny house trailer with two 7,000-lb axles and trailer brakes. It is RVIA (Recreational Vehicle Industry Association) certified through NOAH (National Organization for Alternative Housing).

As the listing notes, the home is "fully ready to be parked at any RV park in the nation and is also legally allowed to be towed on the highway."

If you have a spot to park this little cutie, head over to Tiny House Listings for more information.